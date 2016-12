Vodafone has expanded its partnership with Afrimax to expand 4G services to include Cameroon as part of a non-equity partner market agreement.

The deal will see the two companies launch LTE data services in the country’s two biggest cities, Douala and Yaoundé, under the Vodafone Cameroon brand. It will also see the opening of Vodafone branded retail stores and kiosks in key locations.

Alongside 4G, Vodafone Cameroon will offer businesses and consumers a range of connectivity products including Wi-Fi services, fixed internet and office solutions, through retail and a network of distributors and resellers.

Vodafone Partner Markets Chief Executive Diego Massidda said: "The next stage in our agreement with Afrimax for sub-Saharan Africa brings Cameroon to the Vodafone Partner Market family. I am delighted that consumers and businesses in Cameroon will now experience Vodafone’s high-speed data services."

The launch is the latest in a number of agreements between Vodafone and Afrimax, and builds on the framework agreement the two announced in November 2014. The partnership has already seen 4G services launched in Uganda and Zambia.

Afrimax has appointed Antoine Pamboro as chief executive officer of the Vodafone Cameroon, which will be headquartered in Douala.

Afrimax Group Management CEO Peter Langkilde and CFO Rob Philpott said: ""Launching Vodafone Cameroon is an exciting development for Afrimax and another big step towards our ambition of building the leading LTE-focused operator in sub-Saharan Africa."