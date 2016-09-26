Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeAustralian ISP Exetel launches in the UK
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Australian ISP Exetel launches in the UK

26 September 2016

Australia’s largest internet service provider (ISP) Exetel launches broadband data and voice over IP (VoIP) services in the UK,

Read more: Australia UK ISP Exetel data broadband voice VoIP SME Virtual1

Exetel, which has been operating in Australia for over 12 years and has over 120,000 services in operation, has teamed up with Virtual1 and other wholesale providers to launch its solutions to small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) customers.

“Exetel’s entry into the UK will see the lowering of the costs of data services for businesses, changing the shape of the industry. Being an SME ourselves, and highly familiar with the UK market, we understand the importance of agility, speed, and of course affordability,” said Richard Purdy, CEO of Exetel.

“With many of our existing clients having a presence in both markets, this expansion is a logical step for us. The UK market is undergoing a seismic shift as more than 3.2 million ISDN lines will have to transition to VoIP in the next 10 years following the decision by BT to phase out ISDN services.”

Purdy says that Virtual1, a network operator delivering cloud and connectivity services exclusively to the wholesale market, is the ideal partner for Exetel to launch into the UK, which “has always been the next logical step for our business”. He said: “We look forward to replicating the success that we have achieved in Australia in the UK market.”

Simon Durrant, business development director at Virtual1 added: “We are pleased to welcome Exetel on board as a key partner. Their commitment to the SME market through their low cost, high-speed voice and data solutions will help enable us to bring our businesses closer together. It’s great to be working with a partner so focussed on a key business market and we look forward to a successful future for them as they enter the UK market.” GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. OpEn Fiber completes €714m acquisition

  2. CRTC approves MTS licence transfer to Bell

  3. Tips to turn browsers into buyers with public relations and internet marketing

  4. Telcos must embrace technological innovation to manage customer debt

  5. GTB announces Power100 for 2016


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.