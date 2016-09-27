Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Egypt may open 4G to new bidders
27 September 2016
With Etisalat, Orange and Vodafone all turning down 4G licences, Egypt says China Telecom, STC and Zain may be interested if there is a new auction
Egypt’s three foreign-owned mobile operators
have started a battle with the country’s telecoms
regulator after they turned down the opportunity to buy 4G
licences.
Etisalat, Orange and Vodafone are all claiming that there is
inadequate spectrum on offer and that the current terms favour
state-controlled operator Telecom Egypt, which agreed to buy a
4G licence in July for $800 million.
According to the Bloomberg news agency, the National
Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (NTRA) is planning to set
out the terms for new 4G licences, a move that may open the way
for other operators to move into the market.
Mustafa Abdul Wahid, president of the NTRA, agreed that the
spectrum on offer was "not enough" for 90 million users, but
said that it was a starting point. He said the existing terms
for a 4G spectrum licence were now withdrawn and would not be
offered again.
A number of reports have suggested that other companies,
including China Telecom, STC of Saudi Arabia and Zain of
Kuwait, might be interested in bidding for a 4G licence, citing
an unnamed telecoms ministry official.
Arabiya TV quoted Yasser El Qady, Egypt’s telecoms
minister, as saying Telecom Egypt will go ahead with 4G
services. Telecom Egypt owns 45% of Vodafone Egypt, a stake it
is expected to sell if both companies offer mobile services in
the market.
Vodafone Egypt said: "We want to launch 4G in Egypt as soon as
possible, but to do so the conditions must be right."
The company added: "After extensive analysis, Vodafone
Egypt’s Board of Directors regrets to say that it
believes the current terms and conditions of the 4G licence do
not serve the interests of the Egyptian citizen and do not take
into account the developmental dimension of the telecom sector
in Egypt.
"The licence does not offer sufficient spectrum to operate 4G
services efficiently and in a way that would allow the Egyptian
user to experience significantly higher speeds. Furthermore,
the lack of available 4G spectrum could also impact the quality
of 2G and 3G services being enjoyed by over 40m existing
customers. Accordingly, the board has decided to decline the 4G
licence in its current form."
Orange Egypt said: "Considering the existing terms and
conditions of the proposed 4G licence, Orange Egypt decided not
to apply for it. In particular, the quantity of spectrum
currently availed does not allow to launch a 4G service with
the required level of quality according to all international
standards."
It added: "Orange Egypt considers that the quantity of spectrum
offered is not enough to offer the Egyptian customers the
quality of 4G services that they deserve. We will remain
available to discuss the 4G licence further in case a new
framework is offered."
