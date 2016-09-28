Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
T-Mobile acquires Charter 700MHz spectrum
28 September 2016
US carrier T-Mobile adds to its spectrum holding in Montana after acquiring 700MHz of A-block bandwidth from Charter in the area
T-Mobile already offers its Extended Range LTE in several
Montana towns, including Kalispell and Missoula, but according
to CTO Neville Ray, this footprint is continuing to grow.
The latest acquired spectrum covers around 120,000 square
miles, Ray told a Goldman Sachs conference, and almost 600,000
points of presence (PoPs).
Ray added that T-Mobile currently has 215 million PoPs
covered in low band spectrum and 269 million licensed PoPs to
build into. Looking ahead, Ray said that T-Mobile will continue
to expand its 700MHz coverage over the next 12
months.
"A bunch of that footprint expansion will occur in 2017,
some more in 2016 for sure," Ray explained.
T-Mobile is currently locked in a spectrum auction for
600MHz, but Ray said it will continue to roll out 700 MHz band,
adding towns including Billings and Great Falls to its coverage
with this latest spectrum.
"I think as a business, even though network is now extremely
formative and we now have an industry challenging and matching
footprint, as a business we’re still growing into
the benefits of 700MHz," Ray added. "Handset penetration with
low band is going really well; about two-thirds of our LTE
customers have Band 12 capability and that number will continue
to grow and rise. We want that to be 100%."
