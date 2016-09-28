Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Olaf Swantee’s Terracotta Army and the battle to build EE
28 September 2016
Olaf Swantee, former CEO of EE, has written a book about how the company was created and how it was sold to BT. Bill Boyle spoke to him about why he wrote the book now and why students of business practice will find it useful
Those of us who buy business advice books at the airport
because we hope the smiling business hero on the cover will
make us a millionaire, will like this book by Olaf Swantee. It
falls into only one minor, but irritating, business-advice book
cliché and I’ll come to that later.
Swantee’s book does convey a type of breathless
enthusiasm for the integration of T-Mobile UK and Orange UK
into what became Everything Everywhere and then –
mercifully – just EE.
He writes: "We took two great companies and transformed them to
become the market leader. It was a huge task delivered by many
exceptionally talented people and I wanted to make sure that we
captured the good, the bad and the ugly of the journey
– what worked as well as what didn’t. We
learned many lessons along the way and wanted to share our
learnings with other business leaders who may be facing similar
challenges in their organisations."
The publishers Kogan Page say that the book was completed
following BT’s successful £12.5 billion
purchase of EE this year. After the takeover Swantee stepped
down from the top job, taking up the CEO position at Swiss
network Sunrise.
When I spoke to Swantee from his home in Switzerland he sounded
as enthusiastic over the phone as he comes across on the pages
of the book itself which brims with bountiful enthusiasm for
the minutiae of corporate mergers.
"I said that I would write the book when I retired, and someone
told me that would be very annoying – hearing years
later about one of the biggest mergers in mobile telco
history," Swantee explains. "Moreover, when I thought about it,
that rang true. I realised that if I did it, properly, many
people could potentially learn from it – students,
young managers and EE employees."
Now he didn’t write it to enrich himself
– all the proceeds go to charities determined by EE
staff – but one of the ironies of the book is that the
loyal and hard-working EE staff are certainly praised but not
given walk-on parts when they deserve it. Therefore the book
has a certain one-dimensional feel to it, and that is my one
minor irritation - why not name some of the minor characters
who made it possible?
Swantee made the point that he was writing about a successful
corporate merger – in a world where most big mergers
fail – so why not take the opportunity to tell the
story and populate it with the names of those who usually go
unmentioned?
Possible deal-breakers
Swantee admitted to me that it was only during the process of
writing the book that he learned even more lessons about the
merger and sale: "In hindsight, you realise what are the real,
really key reasons something works. Some things were not very
structured and some things which I now see as possible
deal-breakers we did not look upon as imperative. So it is good
they did not trip us up."
Swantee is quite refreshing about his need to push the business
forward: "Employees need to know, in this enormously busy and
vibrant business world, that their organisation is moving
forward. So it is not just the board pushing for better
figures, it’s the average employee comparing us as
a mobile connectivity organisation to our competitors, who
pushed from below. So while we had to persuade our employees
that the merger [of Orange UK and T-Mobile UK], then the sale
[to BT], was good for them as long as we were innovating as a
company – and building the UK’s first 4G
network was a big part of that innovation and played its part
in galvanising the staff."
For me, the most interesting stories in the book were the ones
around the construction of the 4G network, the selection of
great teams, building partnerships and the battles over its
existence with the rival networks and the regulator. These
alone make the book well worth reading.
As the book details, not only would launching a new network, a
new brand and a new presence on the high street require the
backing and belief of hundreds of employees, partners and
suppliers, it would also require influencing the UK government.
The reason was they were proposing to launch not only a new
brand but a totally new communications standard –
fourth generation mobile spectrum, or 4G.
EE needed mobile spectrum to launch its 4G network, but, as the
book says: "Mobile spectrum is something that governments own
– not businesses. A government generally leases these
airwaves to a business. In this case, the UK
government’s roadmap planned to allow mobile
operators to bid for slices of this new 4G spectrum in just
over two years’ time (what would be 2014) and
would allow the new operators to implement the new services the
year after that, in 2015."
This gave Swantee his biggest headache. The best section is the
one which tells the story of how EE cracked this problem.
Doing the impossible
Swantee sets the scene well: "I distinctly remember the day we
nailed it. It was a chilly October morning in Paddington, and
we were having yet another meeting with the network team,
challenging them on how to launch 4G without the required
spectrum. 'It can’t be done,’ was the
initial reaction."
Then one of the engineers in a corner of the room said: "Why
don’t we try to use our existing network to launch
4G?" The room fell silent, and people turned to look at him. "I
mean, if we re-farmed our existing spectrum, we could still
serve the customers that we have now, and also use a bit of it
to launch the UK’s first 4G network. Of course the
regulator will never allow it, but…"
The rest, as they often say in books like this, is history. The
joint venture had brought together the spectrum of two huge
1,800MHz networks. By using a technique called re-farming they
would be able to use a portion of that network to launch a
version of 4G – a faster, super-powered mobile network
years before any other operator.
As Swantee says: "While he had not quite bent the rules of
physics, he had bent the rules within which we were thinking.
In fact, with this new plan, there were no rules. This had
never been done before."
However, it wasn’t easy. In fact, he admits it was
one of the biggest challenges of his time as CEO of EE.
"The problem when dealing with big hairy regulatory issues such
as this is that it will never entirely be in your own hands.
This makes it by far the riskiest and hardest of situations to
control and manage. However, it absolutely can be done."
Governments and regulators
The section in chapter four on working with governments and
regulators is one of the most interesting in the book.
Swantee makes it clear in his book that the UK market is one of
the most competitive in the world: "The sale of EE to BT was
important because if the UK does not want to be trailing behind
all the other countries of the world in broadband and mobile
speeds, it needs massive investment. Moreover, those billions
of pounds also need to be backed up by enormous technology
capabilities and resources – and one of the few
companies that can provide that scale of investment is BT.
"Only an organisation the size of BT can implement the UK
government’s ambitious plans for smart cities,
smart utilities, smart grids and all of the additional
infrastructure which needs to be plugged in to the country over
the next few years."
Swantee says: "The sale was good for the employees and the
customers. Now you can be connected to a high-speed network at
any time no matter where you are. We often forget that clients
need the fixed network as well as the mobile one –
within BT, EE becomes a much more useful organisation as it
moves towards 5G investment."
I am truly puzzled as to why he does not name the hero engineer
who cracked the 4G problem at the Paddington meeting –
he deserves at least a footnote in the history of EE.
Despite constantly praising the staff of EE we get to know the
names of only some key board members. The great unsung, like
China’s Teracotta Army, go about their business
unseen. Maybe that’s what has to happen in a book
with a cast of thousands but it does, in my opinion, stand out,
although I’m equally sure Swantee tried his best
to be fair.
As he sits in his Swiss home it is obvious he is a restless
soul. "It is great being back in the middle of my family again.
And I am enjoying my job with Sunrise."
I’m sure he means it, but the enthusiasm and sheer
energy which shines from every page of this book mark him out
as a man to watch – I do not believe he can stay away
from the heart of transformation for long.
The 4G Mobile Revolution: Creation, Innovation and
Transformation at EE, by Olaf Swantee with Stuart Jackson, was
published in August by Kogan Page at £19.99. ISBN
978-0749479398
Olaf Swantee timeline
Swantee, born in the Netherlands in 1966, studied economics in
Amsterdam and has an MBA from European business school ESCP. He
spent 17 years in IT, in Compaq, Digital Equipment and
Hewlett-Packard, before moving to telecoms
August 2007 Swantee becomes head of mobile for
France Telecom – rebranding to Orange – for
Europe outside France
April 2010 Orange and Deutsche Telekom merge
UK mobile operations into Everything Everywhere, headed by Tom
Alexander, former CEO of Orange UK. Swantee represents Orange
on the board
April 2011 Orange and Deutsche Telekom set up
joint procurement company now called BuyIn. Swantee is
Orange’s representative
July 2011 Swantee becomes CEO of Everything
Everywhere, replacing Alexander
September 2012 Everything Everywhere is
renamed EE with launch of 4G
January 2016 Swantee leaves EE as BT completes
its takeover, to be replaced by Marc Allera
May 2016 Swantee becomes CEO of Sunrise
Communications, Switzerland
