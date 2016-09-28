Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Liberty Global, Ericsson partner to expand DVR services in Latam
28 September 2016
Ericsson has struck two-year agreements for Video Storage and Processing Platforms (VSPP) with two Liberty Global subsidiaries in Latin America
The Swedish vendor will provide VSPP to VTR in Chile and
Liberty Cablevision in Puerto Rico, both part of the LiLAC
Group (Liberty Latin-America and Caribbean). This, says
Liberty, will allow the operators to expand the reach of their
Digital Video Recording (DVR) services.
Ericsson’s VSPP solution proven infrastructure
that allows for seamless augmentation and replacement of legacy
television services with new cloud-based services.
Derek Yeaomans, logistic manager at VTR, says: "We consider
DVR a very attractive entertainment service for our customers
and we are pleased to now provide them with an enriched user
experience that lets them enjoy the service even more. Working
with Ericsson makes us confident we will continue to succeed in
meeting consumer expectations into the future."
Ericsson claims to have carried out more than 50 global
transformation programs for TV and media providers, with
multiple deployments and ongoing trials with major Tier 1
operators around the world.
Adrian Gioia, head of TV & media, Ericsson Latin America
and Caribbean, says: "We are looking forward to supporting
LiLAC Group in delivering ever-improving content, quality and
features that delight TV consumers and meet their unique and
ever-changing needs.
"With our solution we are addressing all customer segments
with unique configurations, while providing LiLAC Group with
the ability to future-proof and grow as they see necessary."
GTB