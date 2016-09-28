Liberty Global, Ericsson partner to expand DVR services in Latam

The Swedish vendor will provide VSPP to VTR in Chile and Liberty Cablevision in Puerto Rico, both part of the LiLAC Group (Liberty Latin-America and Caribbean). This, says Liberty, will allow the operators to expand the reach of their Digital Video Recording (DVR) services.

Ericsson’s VSPP solution proven infrastructure that allows for seamless augmentation and replacement of legacy television services with new cloud-based services.

Derek Yeaomans, logistic manager at VTR, says: "We consider DVR a very attractive entertainment service for our customers and we are pleased to now provide them with an enriched user experience that lets them enjoy the service even more. Working with Ericsson makes us confident we will continue to succeed in meeting consumer expectations into the future."

Ericsson claims to have carried out more than 50 global transformation programs for TV and media providers, with multiple deployments and ongoing trials with major Tier 1 operators around the world.

Adrian Gioia, head of TV & media, Ericsson Latin America and Caribbean, says: "We are looking forward to supporting LiLAC Group in delivering ever-improving content, quality and features that delight TV consumers and meet their unique and ever-changing needs.

"With our solution we are addressing all customer segments with unique configurations, while providing LiLAC Group with the ability to future-proof and grow as they see necessary." GTB