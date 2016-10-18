Verizon plants its partnership seeds to grow a sturdy 5G tree

Ed Chan: 5G is no longer a dream of the distant
future
If we believe the hype, 5G technology will be introduced in the
US sometime after 2020, but Verizon is trying hard to
accelerate the expected rate of innovation. By choosing a small
group of key partners to work with, Verizon plans to launch
field technology trials next year. The remit is the work of
Verizon’s 5G Technology Forum, a group that is
working to define parameters for 5G specifications in advance
of future standards. With 5G, end users will enjoy wireless
service that delivers several gigabits per second throughputs
and single-millisecond latencies, it claims.
Rather than wait, Chan said, for standards in the market to
slowly emerge, Verizon decided to help the process along by
inviting some of the key players, such as Cisco, Ericsson,
Nokia, Qualcomm and Samsung, to get together and start getting
down to the nitty-gritty. They kicked-off the inaugural Verizon
5G Technology Forum in August and have established working
teams to ensure that the pace of innovation does not slacken
off.
"The size of some of the other industry standards groups is so
big it is hard to imagine what useful standards they can
realistically produce," says Chan. "We asked - what will be the
minimum use case? And the answer is high-bandwidth, so we are
doing what we did with 4G – building a wonderful
network and letting our customers innovate on top of
that."
5G network environments, or "sandboxes", are being created in
Verizon’s Waltham, Massachusetts, and San
Francisco Innovation Centers. The thinking is that, just like
in the early days of the development of 4G LTE technology,
collaborating in a shared environment will foster better
applications, and faster.
Field trials are due to start this year. "5G is no longer a
dream of the distant future," says Chan. "We feel a tremendous
sense of urgency to push forward on 5G and mobilise the
ecosystem by collaborating with industry leaders and developers
to usher in a new generation of innovation."
The expected benefits of 5G, as described during
Verizon’s inaugural forum, include about 50 times
the throughput of current 4G LTE; latency in the single
milliseconds; and the ability to handle exponentially more
internet-connected devices to accommodate the expected
explosion of what Verizon calls "the internet of
everything".
"Technological evolutions of this huge scale must be a
collaboration of players in the ecosystem," Chan adds. "Having
Verizon initiate this effort now, even as 4G LTE technology has
so much headroom left, will enrich our digital lives for years
to come."
In an interesting nod towards the commercial reality of such
joint ventures, Verizon’s 5G Technology Forum also
includes an entire group comprised of over ten high-technology
venture capital groups.
"Each partner is a leader, but together we represent more than
$50 billion in annual research, development and technology
investments and thousands of patents," Chan says. "Collectively
we are bringing to bear an incredible amount of resources and
intellectual capital to introduce the next generation of
wireless technology.
"Verizon will continue to accelerate innovation around 5G
technology by working closely with its partners. We were the
first to launch 4G nationwide. Our field technical trials are
proving that 5G is here and ready to be commercialised, and we
have constructed several test beds that represent real-world
environments."
Field testing with 5G technology partners covers a broad range
of deployment scenarios. Fixed wireless and mobile 5G systems
were connected to the Verizon network backbone, and signals
transferred between outdoor and indoor environments. Testing
was performed both in residential and commercial buildings.
These tests mimic real world scenarios using millimetre wave
bands, including bands in the FCC’s Notice for
Proposed Rulemaking for 5G Spectrum. Latency was measured in
the millisecond range across various distances; this is
important in delivering high-quality video.
In addition to the single field trials conducted with each of
the partners, the following elements are being assessed across
all sites: antenna innovation with millimetre and centimetre
wave spectrum using various deployment conditions, and wideband
spectrum.
Also, 5G will have the ability to handle exponentially more
connected devices and accommodate the explosion of the internet
of things.
"We are also collaborating closely with our peer operators in
the Asian markets and companies such as DoCoMo, and are very
much aligned towards implementing 5G technology in 2017," says
Chan.
"Verizon LTE Advanced means your data session moves more
quickly over the best network," Chan explains. "Imagine a road
with multiple lanes in which, once you pick a lane, that is the
lane you drive in. That describes our 4G LTE network.
LTE-Advanced allows cars to change lanes efficiently and
flawlessly, balancing the flow of traffic and getting drivers
to their destinations more efficiently. That means blindingly
fast data transmissions when you need it most."
LTE-Advanced currently uses a combination of two-and
three-carrier aggregation. Customers will continue to enjoy
typical download speeds of 5-12Mbps, but two-channel carrier
aggregation has shown peak download speeds of up to 225Mbps,
far exceeding the current rates being experienced by wireless
data networks nationwide. While the rates of two-channel
carrier aggregation provide a leap forward, three-channel
carrier aggregation provides even greater efficiency. Verizon
engineers deploying three-channel carrier aggregation have
experienced speeds greater than 300Mbps.
The specification provides guidelines to test and validate
crucial 5G technical components. The development of the
specification allows industry partners such as chipset vendors,
network vendors, and mobile operators to develop interoperable
solutions and contribute to pre-standard testing and
fabrication. The specification document is accessible via a
public website.
"The completion of the 5G radio specification is a key
milestone toward the development of a complete 5G
specification," says Adam Koeppe, vice president of network
technology planning, who is leading 5G trial efforts. "The
level of collaboration that we are seeing exceeds what we saw
during 4G. This agile way of developing and working with the
ecosystem will enable us to get to market rapidly."
Chan also mentioned a new partnership with Verizon to make
Boston one of the most technologically advanced smart cities in
the country by replacing its copper-based infrastructure with a
state-of-the-art fibre network platform across the city. The
new network will offer much-increased bandwidth and speeds,
with Verizon investing over $300 million in Boston over six
years.
Construction of the fibre network will be completed
neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood to concentrate resources and
provide an expedited timeline. The city has also promised to
provide a fast-tracked permit process
In 2010, Verizon built one of the world’s first 4G
LTE networks in Boston and, shortly after, opened its Waltham
Innovation Center, which will host Verizon’s
development and testing of cutting-edge 5G wireless.
"This transformation is not just about advanced new fibre-optic
technology – it is about the innovative services this
platform will allow people to create and use, today and in the
future," Chan says.
LTE-Advanced’s software combines a few bandwidth
channels into one channel to send data sessions over the most
efficient route to completion. Verizon’s carrier
aggregation uses a combination of 700MHz, AWS and PCS
spectrum.
This partnership will also improve wireless services in Boston
by enabling Verizon to attach wireless equipment to city street
lights and utility poles, helping residents get fast, reliable
mobile service and further enabling it a smart-city.
In addition to its other benefits, this partnership includes an
innovative Smart Cities trial that will address traffic safety
and congestion along the Massachusetts Avenue Vision Zero
Priority Corridor. The city and Verizon will experiment with
sensors and advanced traffic signal control technology to
increase safety, measure bicycle traffic, improve public
transit vehicle flow, and decrease congestion. Future Smart
Cities applications will address other key services Bostonians
care about, including environmental sensors, energy efficiency,
and city lighting management.
In August Verizon announced it had launched LTE-Advanced
technology to bring 50% faster peak wireless data speeds to
more than 288 million people in 461 cities.
As Chan says: "Verizon LTE-Advanced uses software that combines
multiple channels to speed mobile data over the network more
quickly than ever before."
Of the ongoing standards process Chan says: "We cannot predict
the future. When we started with 4G we thought that, with the
preponderance of laptops at the time the future would be
dongles embedded in the network. We were wrong. This time
around we are taking a pragmatic approach. Silicon Valley
builds agile software. It doesn’t try to guess
what the network of the future will look like. It just builds
the software to be as good as it can."