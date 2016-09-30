Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeTelefónica, Vivendi sign Latam content deal
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Telefónica, Vivendi sign Latam content deal

30 September 2016

Telefónica partners with Vivendi and will start offering exclusive premium content for mobile customers in Latin America from early October

Read more: Telefónica Vivendi mobile content video streaming Latam Latin America Brazil

Telefónica had added two new innovative mobile content services - WatchMusic and STUDIO+ - to its portfolio of digital experiences for its mobile customers. WatchMusic is a new premium immersive music platform, will be launched in Brazil from early next month, through Vivo, and more countries in the region will follow over the coming weeks.

“We are very happy and proud that Telefónica has chosen to be the first telecom partner to launch the new Studio+ and WatchMusic services designed by the Vivendi development teams across Latin America,” said Dominique Delport, chairman of Vivendi Content.

“Vivendi and Telefónica share the same view that compelling content and innovative formats will meet the expectations of new audiences. There is still a lack of premium content designed for mobile customers. We hope with this worldwide premiere to provide an immersive and addictive experience that we intend to roll out globally in the next months.”

Michael Duncan, Telefónica Group CEO of the Consumer Unit, added: “We are delighted to bring Vivendi’s premium mobile entertainment content to our customers. We’ve seen a mobile first mind-set that confirms the smartphone is the most favoured way to access internet experiences for most of our millions of mobile customers worldwide.”

WatchMusic and STUDIO+, a premium mobile short series offer and app with addictive exclusive content specifically shot for mobile viewing, will be delivered ad-free through the Movistar and Vivo brands in the region on a buy and try basis. GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. OpEn Fiber completes €714m acquisition

  2. CRTC approves MTS licence transfer to Bell

  3. Tips to turn browsers into buyers with public relations and internet marketing

  4. GTB announces Power100 for 2016

  5. Telcos must embrace technological innovation to manage customer debt


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.