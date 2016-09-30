Telefónica, Vivendi sign Latam content deal

Telefónica had added two new innovative mobile content services - WatchMusic and STUDIO+ - to its portfolio of digital experiences for its mobile customers. WatchMusic is a new premium immersive music platform, will be launched in Brazil from early next month, through Vivo, and more countries in the region will follow over the coming weeks.

“We are very happy and proud that Telefónica has chosen to be the first telecom partner to launch the new Studio+ and WatchMusic services designed by the Vivendi development teams across Latin America,” said Dominique Delport, chairman of Vivendi Content.

“Vivendi and Telefónica share the same view that compelling content and innovative formats will meet the expectations of new audiences. There is still a lack of premium content designed for mobile customers. We hope with this worldwide premiere to provide an immersive and addictive experience that we intend to roll out globally in the next months.”

Michael Duncan, Telefónica Group CEO of the Consumer Unit, added: “We are delighted to bring Vivendi’s premium mobile entertainment content to our customers. We’ve seen a mobile first mind-set that confirms the smartphone is the most favoured way to access internet experiences for most of our millions of mobile customers worldwide.”

WatchMusic and STUDIO+, a premium mobile short series offer and app with addictive exclusive content specifically shot for mobile viewing, will be delivered ad-free through the Movistar and Vivo brands in the region on a buy and try basis. GTB