GTB announces Power100 for 2016

Doug Suriano is responsible for managing strategic
planning, product development, sales, service, and support for
Oracle Communications products.
The 100 most powerful, but still not enough women at the
top of telecoms
We started the Global Telecoms
Business Power 100 – our list of the most influential
people in the industry worldwide – to mark the
publication of our 100th print issue, in September/October
2008.
For the first few years, we listed people in order according
to what we judged to be their power. Steve Jobs of Apple was
number one in 2008. If we were still doing it that way, his
successor, Tim Cook, would almost certainly be at or close to
the top.
The first list was very dominated by Europeans and North
Americans. And there were very few women. In one year there was
only one. This year’s total, seven, is still
depressingly small, but is about average for the past few years
– and probably reflects the top of much of the
world’s high-tech industry.
We rethought the Power 100 last year, recognising that this
industry is so diverse and so regionalised that
it’s unfair to put the CEO of any operator in any
order of power. Tim Höttges of Deutsche Telekom is
powerful in Europe, and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries is
already exerting powerful influence on the Indian market
– but how do you rank them?
As ever, we asked our readers to nominate people for
inclusion. Many suggestions came from their own companies and
some were put forward by others. The Global Telecoms
Business news and content editor, Jason McGee-Abe, carried
out most of the final editorial work, helped by his colleagues,
Bill Boyle and James Pearce.
Thank you to the sponsors of this section, which have made
it possible to continue to produce the Power 100 as we approach
our 150th printed issue. Early in 2017. The sponsors, however,
played no part in selecting those to be included.
Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor
Global Telecoms Business
INTRODUCTION
The first Global Telecoms Business Power100 was launched in
our 100th issue in September/October 2008 and it has evolved
over several years. It has now been divided into different
categories to make it easier to navigate.
This year we have continued to categorise the list:
operators in various parts of the world, over-the-top and
content providers, hardware companies, equipment, handsets and
chips, and software and service providers, as well as investors
and others.
Many of them were nominated by their companies, but some
were suggested by others. The final selection was a long and
difficult process, which will inevitably disappoint those who
have been left out.
However, this is an industry of thousands of powerful and
innovative people, and it is always difficult to pick just 100
of them.
TEN OPERATORS FROM ASIA-PACIFIC
Mukesh Ambani, Managing director,
Reliance Jio
The much-anticipated commercial launch of Reliance
Jio’s 4G services came in September 2016.
Ambani, India’s richest man, is behind Reliance
Industries’ $21bn investment in setting up
infrastructure for 4G services, as well as 250,000km of
fibre-optic cable and 90,000 4G towers. Jio has set a 90%
population coverage target in India by March 2017.
Alex Jinsung Choi, CTO, SK Telecom
Alex Jinsung Choi is SK Telecom’s CTO, and heads
up the company’s corporate R&D centre. He
has been charged with building its technology roadmaps and
strategies, in particular leading the company’s
aggressive push in 5G development, which has been driven by
South Korea’s 2018 Winter Olympics. SK Telecom
has already collaborated with a number of firms to promote
harmonisation and standardisation of 5G.
Chua Sock Koong, CEO, Singtel
Chua, who was recently posted on the list of the 50 most
powerful women based outside the US by Fortune, has been at
the helm of Singtel’s consumer business, group
digital life and group enterprise, including its Australian
and international businesses, for nearly a decade. She has
grown Singtel into one of Southeast Asia’s
biggest telecoms companies.
Ernest Cu, CEO, Globe Telecom
Cu has been CEO of Globe Telecom since October 2008. This
year, a $1.5bn deal between Globe Telecom and PLDT to buy the
700MHz spectrum network from San Miguel was
indicatively agreed. The deal if it attains regulatory
approval, will firmly support President Rodrigo
Duterte’s calls for fast-tracking mobile
internet and national
broadband in the country.
Li Ka-shing, Chairman, CK Hutchison
Hong Kong’s richest man, according to Forbes, Li
Ka-shing is the chairman of CK Hutchison, which has business
operations in over 50 countries. Despite the EU Commission
blocking the proposed high-profile sale of
Telefónica’s O2 UK to 3UK of CK Hutchison
for £10.3bn this year, it cleared in September 2016 the
€7.9bn Three Italia and Wind tie-up.
Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti
Airtel
Bharti Airtel has invested heavily in boosting its
infrastructure and globally, it has a network spanning
225,000km of submarine cable. It has recently pledged a
further $9bn in networks under Project Leap over the next
three years. It also recently launched its 'India with
Airtel’ offering, bringing all its telecom and
connectivity services under one roof to enable swifter
business rollouts for global organisations in India.
Andy Penn, CEO, Telstra
Penn was appointed CEO in May 2015 after serving as
Telstra’s CFO and head of strategy. Telstra is
increasing its capital expenditure to $2.3bn over the next
three years to transform the next generation of networks and
tomaintain a strategic advantage in a heavily competitive
environment. It is set to launch the Telstra Global Media
Network, allowing broadcasters and content developers to
distribute content around the world, in early 2017.
Masayoshi Son, CEO, SoftBank
SoftBank’s founder and chairman is known for his
bold moves and is bulking up operations. SoftBank, an 80%
shareholder in Sprint, announced it would acquire UK
semiconductor design firm ARM Holdings for £24.3bn.
Masayoshi Son remains committed to staying on at the company,
which restructured into two subsidiaries this year,
especially after SoftBank’s president abruptly
resigned in June.
Hiroo Unoura, CEO, NTT
Since his appointment as CEO in 2012, Hiroo Unoura has
brought about significant change to NTT. The
operator’s systems integration unit, NTT Data,
agreed to acquire Dell Services in March 2016 for $3bn.
Domestically, NTT Docomo is reportedly increasing its spend
on the LTE network by $3.9bn to $95.5bn raising its CAPEX
spend in Q1 2016. NTT started operations with NTT Security
Corporation in August 2016.
Shang Bing, Chairman, China Mobile
Despite an increasing swell of challenges, Shang Bing, who
was named chairman after Xi Guohua’s resignation
in August 2015, has helped steer China Mobile into strong H1
2016 results. The former vice minister of
China’s communications regulator has helped
China Mobile make steady progress in the 4G, data traffic,
wireline broadband and digital services business lines.
TEN OPERATORS FROM NORTH AMERICA
Dan Caruso,
Chairman and CEO,
Zayo
A founder of the company in 2007, Dan Caruso transformed Zayo
from a humble start-up to its IPO. Zayo has won a contract to
expand and upgrade a wireless operator’s fibre
to the tower network, extending its dark fibre facilities to
over 1,800 cell sites in 26 markets. Zayo reported its last
fiscal Q4 dark fibre solutions revenues were up 8.6% from
last year.
George Cope, President and CEO, BCE
and Bell Canada
George Cope, president and CEO at BCE and Bell Canada, has
more than 25 years’ experience under his belt.
Cope is leading the company’s transformation and
under his guidance Bell has moved to the forefront of
communications growth services: wireless, TV, internet and
media. Bell is to acquire full ownership of data centre
operator Q9 Networks.
Marcelo Claure, CEO, Sprint
Marcelo Claure’s appointment as CEO at Sprint in
August 2014 was the first in a string of senior management
reshuffles at the firm. He was recently named chairman of the
2017 board of directors of the Wireless Association (CTIA)
and will begin his one-year term in the New Year.
Darren Entwistle, CEO, Telus
Having left his CEO position in early 2014 to sit as
executive chair of the Telus board, Darren Entwistle was
reappointed to the senior executive team in August 2015 as
Joe Natale stepped down. Telus increased its net income by
22% from a year ago and increased its net postpaid subscriber
base by 61,000 customers.
Thomas Rutledge, CEO, Charter
Communications
Rutledge was appointed as president and CEO in February 2012.
Charter Communications became the second-biggest cable
operator in the US after completing its three-way merger with
Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks.
John Legere, President and CEO,
T-Mobile USA
T-Mobile USA CEO John Legere, who took on the role in 2012,
has made a name for himself across the industry for being
flamboyant. Under his leadership, this year saw the company
increase its revenue by 10.6% to $8.6bn, higher than Wall
Street experts had expected. It is slowly growing its market
share in a highly competitive market with Verizon, AT&T
and Sprint.
Lowell McAdam, Chairman and CEO,
Verizon
Lowell McAdam, a mobile pioneer having built mobile
businesses on three continents since 1980, joined Verizon
Wireless in 2000. He was named CEO in 2011 and chairman in
2012. Verizon announced in 2016 that it was to buy Yahoo! In
a $5bn deal. McAdam’s expertise in mobile saw
Verizon post a 5.3% growth in its mobile business unit. The
company has also acquired AOL in a $4.4bn deal, in a bid to
advance its ambitions in mobile video advertising.
Glen Post, President and CEO,
Centurylink
One of the industry’s longest standing chief
executives, Glen Post has served as CEO at Centurylink for
more than 20 years. The US operator is focusing on
virtualisation and expanding broadband and fibre connections
over the next year.
Randall Stephenson, Chairman and CEO,
AT&T
Renowned for his innovative and pioneering leadership,
Stephenson has over the past year helped AT&T expand its
global reach with ubiquitous, fast and highly secure
connectivity to 365 million people and businesses in the US
and Mexico. AT&T also became one of the first technology
providers in 2016 to offer cloud-based virtualised network
services globally.
Jeff Storey, President and CEO, Level
3
Storey became CEO of Level 3 Communications in April 2013.
He has helped to position the company to capitalise on the
industry transition from legacy services to more efficient and
secure technologies. Level 3 has expanded its connectivity into
more colocation data centres and has enhanced its network
security by deploying BGP Flowspec on its global backbone.
FIVE OPERATORS FROM LATIN AMERICA AND THE
CARIBBEAN
Colm Delves, CEO, Digicel Group
Delves continues to lead Digicel’s evolution
from a mobile provider into a total communications and
entertainment provider across the Caribbean, Central America
and Pacific. With fibre to the home and business capabilities
and acquired cable TV services in the region,
Digicel’s over $5bn investment sees it holding the
number one position in 21 of 31 markets – offering 4G
in 30.
Amos Genish, CEO and president,
Telefónica Brasil
Amos Genish heads up Brazil’s largest
telecomsoperator. Up to 2015, he was CEO for Brazilian
high-speed internet provider GVT, which was sold by French
operator Vivendi to Telefónica for nearly $9bn last
year. This year the operator sold 1,655 towers to Towerco Latam
Brazil for $214m.
John Reid, CEO, Cable and Wireless
Communications
Former Columbus Communications president Reid took over as
CEO from Phil Bentley following the completion of Liberty
Global’s $7.4bn takeover of the last part of CWC.
Reid joined CWC as president of its Consumer Group when it
bought Columbus in April 2016 and has been tasked with
overseeing the integration of the former UK-based company in to
Liberty’s Latin America and Caribbean (LiLAC) arm.
This includes the addition of CWC’s 3,600 staff,
and its 15 operations in the Caribbean and Central America plus
one in the Seychelles.
Carlos Slim, Chairman and CEO,
América Móvil
Carlos Slim has a net worth of at least $50bn and has built
one of the largest telecoms empires in the world. Yet
América Móvil, which still owns 70% of the
Mexico’s wireless market, is fighting mounting
domestic pressure and its profits dropped 45% in Q2 2016.
Ralph de la Vega, Vice chairman,
AT&T
Ralph de la Vega was named vice chairman of AT&T and CEO
of business solutions and international, with annualised
revenue of more than $77bn. He oversees AT&T’s
DIRECTV operations in 11 countries in Latin America;
AT&T’s Mexico wireless operations, and
AT&T’s Global Business Solutions group,
serving nearly 3.5m companies in 200 countries.
TEN OPERATORS FROM EUROPE
Cesar Alierta, CEO,
Telefónica
Executive chairman and CEO of Telefónica since July
2000, Cesar Alierta has proven himself to be an expert at
international strategy. The Spanish operator is to float 25% of
the shares in its newly created infrastructure and tower
company, Telxius, by the end of 2016. The company is also
reviving the idea of selling shares in O2 UK.
Sigve Brekke, President and CEO,
Telenor
Sigve Brekke has been with the carrier since 1999,
previously heading up its operations in Asia. Telenor has
started to sell its stake in VimpelCom and aims to raise $550m.
Telenor has set its sights on setting up a separate business
unit focusing on mobile advertising as its network revenues
stagnate.
Vittorio Colao, CEO, Vodafone
Group
Vittorio Colao has headed up Vodafone Group since July 2008.
He oversees the phone giant’s operations in 26
markets. He is looking to build a digital spine within European
operations and supports a European gigabit society. He has
highlighted Spain and Ireland as key market opportunities.
Johan Dennelind, CEO, Telia Company
Appointed CEO in June 2013, Johan Dennelind is overseeing
the operator’s exit from the Eurasia region. Telia
Company is focusing its efforts on growing its business in its
home markets in Sweden and Europe. The operator said that the
decision came after carefully considering what was best for its
shareholders, operations, employees and customers.
Carl Grivner, CEO, Colt
Carl Grivner took over as CEO of Colt Technology Services on
January 1 2016 and replaced Rakesh Bhasin. He was recruited for
his track record of transforming businesses. With an estate of
34 carrier-neutral data centres in Europe and seven managed
facilities in Asia Pacific, Colt is to concentrate on cloud and
data centre services.
Timotheus Höttges, CEO, Deutsche
Telekom
Deutsche Telekom head since January 2014, Timotheus
Höttges has been quick to position the carrier as a
supporter of digitisation. Under his guidance, the operator has
launched its first Pan-Net production site to transform its
all-IP transformation across Europe.
Gavin Patterson, CEO, BT
Patterson, who became CEO in September 2013, is helping
BT’s drive to rollout fibre broadband in the UK.
The British operator dominated headlines with its £12.5bn
acquisition of EE and more recently with Ofcom ordering it
infrastructure arm Openreach to become separated from BT to
open up competition in the UK market.
Alejandro Plater, CEO, Telekom Austria
Group
Alejandro Plater took the helm at Telekom Austria Group in
March 2015 after Hannes Ametsreiter’s resignation.
The CEO’s strategy for the operator is to invest
in networks and provide convergence products. His primary focus
in the last year has been on investing in its networks
globally. By the end of 2018, the group plans to cover more
than 70% of all households in Austria with at least 30Mbps.
Stéphane Richard, CEO, Orange
Stéphane Richard has been CEO of Orange since
September 2009. In 2016, Orange is aiming to increase its
Spanish FTTH coverage to 14m homes by 2020. It is planning to
convert its fixed network in Poland to an all-IP operation and
is focusing heavily on its mobile money business, which is
looking to launch an electronic bank in France, Spain, and
Belgium.
Kaan Terio lu, CEO, Turkcell Group
Kaan Terio lu took the reins as Turkcell
Group’s new CEO in April 2015. With him at the
helm, Turkcell, redefined as an integrated operator, launched
LTE-Advanced in Turkey with carrier aggregation, started laying
the groundwork for 5G, focused on providing OTT services,
became the market leader in fibre and opened one of the largest
data centres in Europe.
FIVE OPERATORS FROM RUSSIA AND THE CIS
Jean-Yves Charlier, CEO, VimpelCom
Since replacing Jo Lunder as group CEO in April 2015,
Jean-Yves Charlier has laid out his vision for VimpelCom by
promising to transform it into a digital operator, rather let
it become a dumb pipe. In its Q2 2016 results, the operator
reported a 26% year-on-year rise in mobile data revenue and it
has focused heavily on the merger between Wind and 3
Italia.
Andrei Dubovskov, CEO, MTS
Andrei Dubovskov has remained bullish as MTS continues to
face macroeconomic volatility in its markets of operations. The
operator managed to grow LTE subscriber numbers 30% faster in
those areas with joint networks in the first phase of a 4G
agreement with VimpelCom Russia. MTS has exited the Uzbek
market after selling its 50.1% stake in Universal Mobile
Systems (UMS). 2016 also saw MTS enter the tower infrastructure
market.
Sergey Kalugin, President, Rostelecom
Rostelecom named cable entrepreneur Sergey Kalugin to lead
the company in March 2013, replacing Alexander Provotorov as
president. The company plans to invest RUB 300bn in network
virtualisation. Kalugin was also recently incorporated into the
supervisory board of the state-owned space corporation
Roskosmos.
Allison Kirby, CEO, Tele2
Allison Kirby assumed the position of CEO from Mats Granryd,
the new GSMA chief, in September 2015. 2016 has seen Tele2 buy
IoT company Kombridge, TDC Sweden and focus on moving its
network and IT functions to the cloud using NFV to cater for
5G. Kirby has more than 25 years of operational experience in
fast-moving consumer goods, media, telecoms and retail
businesses.
Sergei Soldatenkov, CEO, MegaFon
Soldatenkov relinquished the CEO role at MegaFon after the
resignation of Ivan Tavrin in April 2016. He previously served
as CEO from 2003 to 2012. MegaFon has made a series of major
enhancements to its diverse route for European and Asian
Markets (DREAM) project, connecting Europe to China.
FIVE OPERATORS FROM AFRICA
Bob Collymore, CEO, Safaricom
With more than 30 years’ experience in the
telecoms sector, Bob Collymore has served as
Safaricom’s chief executive since November 2010. A
pioneer in the field of mobile money, Safaricom successfully
integrated the UN’s SDG initiative into its
organisation and is rolling out a mobile-based platform to help
low-income households access healthcare services.
Rob Shuter, CEO, MTN Group
Rob Shuter replaced Sifiso Dabengwa as chief executive
officer and group president of the MTN Group in June 2016. He
was headhunted from Vodacom’s UK parent Vodafone.
His appointment comes amid a turbulent time for the operator
following a $1.6bn Nigerian regulatory fine.
Christian de Faria, Executive chairman,
Airtel Africa
Christian de Faria took full charge of Airtel Africa as CEO
in January 2014, having joined the firm in September 2013 as
regional CEO, Anglophone. De Faria was elevated to the position
of executive chairman of Airtel’s Africa unit in
February 2016 and continues to lead all matters relating to
legal, regulatory affairs, shareholders, as well as mergers and
acquisitions.
Nic Rudnick, CEO, Liquid Telecom
Liquid Telecom CEO Nic Rudnick has continued to lead the
company with a focus on bettering the lives of the African
community. Another busy year for Nic and his 1,000-strong team
as they continue with their mission of connecting Africa. Its
fibre network will increase to some 40,000km once the
acquisition of South African operator Neotel receives
regulatory approval.
Mohamed Shameel, CEO, Vodacom
A Vodacom veteran since 1994 — and former CEO of
Vodafone Spain — Mohamed Shameel joined the
company’s executive board in 2012 and in 2015.
Vodacom is among the companies believed to be interested in
buying South African fibre company Broadband Infraco. Vodacom
claims to have achieved 1Gbps broadband speeds this year.
FIVE OPERATORS FROM THE MIDDLE EAST
Muna Al Hashemi, CEO, Batelco
Batelco’s new CEO Muna Al Hashemi officially
took her new role in August 2015 having served as acting CEO
for seven months. Al Hashemi continues operator’s
drive to deployment of next-generation technologies. Her
appointment marked the first time a woman held a CEO position
in Bahrain’s telecoms industry.
Khaled Biyari, CEO, STC
Appointed CEO in April 2015, Khaled Biyari previously served
as the operator’s SVP for technology and
operations. He is reviewing its business models to keep up with
the increased demand of digitisation. STC, which is helping to
pioneer NFV application in the Middle East, recently signed a
deal with Mobily to jointly explore options for sale for their
network of transmitter towers.
Scott Gegenheimer, Group CEO, Zain
Serving as Group CEO since December 2012, Scott Gegenheimer
has spearheaded Zain’s international expansion
across the Middle East and Africa. The company has invested
heavily in network upgrades, rolling out 4G in several key
markets and has enabled Zain to grow its data revenues
impressively, which were in excess of $4bn in 2015. Gegenheimer
also sits on the board of Zain Saudi Arabia and Inwi in
Morocco.
Saleh Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat
Al Abdooli was appointed as CEO in March 2016 after a
four-year stint running the group’s UAE
operations. He has been tasked with leading the group into the
next phase of growth and to aim to replicate the success of the
domestic operations at the group level.
Sheikh Saud bin Nasser Al Thani, CEO.
Ooredoo Group
Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani was appointed as Group CEO
of Ooredoo in November 2015, replacing company veteran Nasser
Marafih, as part of a senior management reshuffle. He joined
Ooredoo (when it was Qtel) in 1990 and was recently CEO of
Ooredoo Qatar in 2011. Ooredoo signed a new $1bn revolving
credit facility agreement earlier this year.
FOURTEEN FROM THE EQUIPMENT AND HANDSET INDUSTRY
Tim Cook, CEO, Apple
Officially named CEO of Apple in August 2011, Cook had the
daunting task of filling predecessor Steve Jobs’
shoes. Apple is now on the seventh incarnation of its iPhone
and iPad, which continue to show strong sells globally and
attracted major media hype, despite the controversy about the
loss of the 3.5mm headphone connection.
Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of the board,
NEC
Nobuhiro Endo has been with NEC since 1981, became president
in 2010, and chairman this year, after heading strategy, which
saw the company move into OSS with NetCracker — to
which it then added Convergys’s billing unit. The
company has become a major supplier to Telefónica in the
operator’s pioneering strategy to move towards
cloud services, software defined networks and virtual network
operation.
Ulf Ewaldsson, Group CTO, Ericsson
Ulf Ewaldsson has been CTO of Ericsson since February 2012
after five years as head of radio at the company’s
networks business unit, where he was instrumental in helping to
create products, such as HSPA and LTE in the radio-access
network. However, following the CEO’s departure,
the next few months will be crucial for him as Ewaldsson leads
Ericsson’s work towards 5G commercialisation from
2020.
Tom Fallon, CEO, Infinera
Optical networking specialist Infinera competes in its
increasingly important niche with the major equipment companies
and has won contracts from many advanced operators. Former
Cisco executive Thomas Fallon moved to Infinera in 2004 and
became CEO in January 2010 and was also president until 2013.
The company expanded last year with the purchase of
Sweden’s Transmode for the equivalent of
$350m.
Jan Frykhammar, CFO and acting CEO,
Ericsson
The board of Ericsson gave CFO Jan Frykhammar the job of
holding the company together as acting CEO until it finds a
replacement for Hans Vestberg, who left the company in a dawn
coup in July after major shareholders rebelled because of
falling sales. Frykhammar made it clear he was "not aspiring to
permanently take on the CEO role", so the search for a
permanent replacement goes on.
Terry Matthews, Chairman, Wesley Clover and
Mitel
Serial entrepreneur Terry Matthews is chairman of Mitel, now
providing unified communications equipment, which is owned
through his investment firm Wesley Clover. He set up Mitel in
the 1970s and bought it back in 2000, just as he sold Newbridge
Networks to Alcatel. Mitel, a public company since 2010, has
been acquisitive: it bought Aastra Technologies in 2013,
Mavenir Systems in March 2015, and Polycom in April 2016.
Rami Rahim, CEO, Juniper Networks
Rami Rahim was employee number 32 of Juniper Networks, back
in 1997, as an engineer on its core router, and became CEO in
November 2014, after spending time as executive vice president
and general manager of Juniper’s development and
innovation organisation, overseeing the product and technology
portfolio. Now he’s pushing the company into the
world of virtualisation.
Ren Zhengfei, Founder and president,
Huawei
Ren Zhengfei set up Huawei in 1987, selling telephone
exchange kit imported from Hong Kong. Since then the company
has grown to compete directly with Ericsson as one of the
world’s two biggest equipment vendors. Like its
rival ZTE, the US is still excluded from its markets. This year
the company recorded a huge increase in sales while
Ericsson’s numbers were flat, leading to the swift
disappearance of Ericsson’s CEO.
Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco
Chuck Robbins took over in July 2015 from John Chambers, who
had led since 1995, and immediately set about a management
reshuffle. Out went a number of wellknown names, including
former CTO Padmasree Warrior. Robbins, with Cisco since 1997,
has the personal support of Chambers, who said: "Chuck is
unique in his ability to translate vision and strategy into
world-class execution, bringing together teams and ecosystems
to drive results." Cisco now has a joint venture with Ericsson
and is sometimes seen as a potential bidder.
Simon Segars, CEO, ARM Holdings
Electronics engineer Simon Segars joined ARM as the
sixteenth employee of the chip maker in 1991, and he succeeded
Warren East as CEO in 2013, after holding senior positions in
the company’s processor and physical IP divisons.
As such, he’s wooed SoftBank to make an agreed bid
of £24bn for the company. He is driven by a vision of
technology that empowers people and businesses to improve
social, economic, education and health outcomes.
Jong-Kyun Shin, CEO and president, Samsung
Electronics
Jong-Kyun Shin has been president of Samsung, Electronics
since 2012 and CEO since 2013, but he has also been head of IT
and mobile communications since 2009, leading the
company’s spectacular race with Apple in the
handset and tablet business. That unit was combined with IT in
2011, putting Shin into a powerful position in
Samsung’s business covering the whole telecoms
industry. He was previously head of R&D for the mobile
unit.
Gary Smith, President and CEO, Ciena
Gary Smith has run Ciena for nearly two decades. Under
Smith’s tenure, Ciena has consistently delivered
significant advancements in nextgeneration networks. A year
ago, he steered the acquisition of Cyan, strengthening the
company’s position for the next major wave of
industry growth as the market continues its shift toward
virtualisation and softwaredefined networking.
Rajeev Suri, President and CEO, Nokia
This year saw Rajeev Suri, CEO of Nokia Siemens Networks
since 2009 and then all of Nokia from May 2014, realise his
dream and complete the acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent. The
expanded Nokia has products in markets that Suri had been
taking NSN/Nokia out of for six years. The deal gave him
significant market share in the US mobile industry, where Nokia
was never strong.
Zhao Xianming, President, ZTE
Zhao Xianming was moved into the leadership position in ZTE
after the previous CEO, Shi Lirong, resigned this year. Zhao
was CTO of the company since 2014. ZTE said: "The new
leadership will strive to comply with the highest business
standards."
EIGHT SOFTWARE AND SERVICE VENDORS
Eli Gelman, CEO, Amdocs
Eli Gelman continues to lead Amdocs into new strategic
directions, including innovative offerings around digital
commerce and care, the enterprise sector, network functions
virtualisation and big-data analytics. Its NFV strategy
includes collaborating with AT&T on AT&T’s
open-source Enhanced Control, Orchestration, Management and
Policy which Amdocs will market globally. This, believes
Gelman, will help companies deploy this open-source software to
build their own software-centric network services.
Stephen Gray, President and CEO,
Syniverse
Stephen Gray became Syniverse’s president and
CEO in August 2014 three years after joining the
company’s board following Syniverse’s
acquisition by the Carlyle Group – where he was
operating executive with the private equity
company’s telecommunications, media and technology
group. Now he oversees the development of
Syniverse’s global business, including IPX, which
has enabled the first commercial VoLTE roaming service.
Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft
Satya Nadella took over as CEO of Microsoft in February 2014
and a year later wrote off the company’s $7.6bn
purchase of Nokia’s handset business. Former Nokia
CEO Stephen Elop left at about the same time. The whole Nokia
disaster has almost overshadowed Microsoft’s
earlier $8.5bn purchase of Skype – technology that is
now incorporated into Microsoft’s business
software – and in June this year the company agreed to
buy LinkedIn for $26bn.
Abidali Neemuchwala, CEO, Wipro
Abidali Neemuchwala has been CEO of Wipro since February
2016, having been COO for the previous 10 months. He was
previously at Tata Consultancy Services, where he worked for 23
years, rising to be head of business process services,
responsible for 12% of the company’s revenues. At
last year’s Oracle Open World he said customers in
future would buy digital experience as-a-service.
Ginni Rometty, Chairman, president and CEO,
IBM
Ginni Rometty has led IBM since 2011 after spending time as
senior vice president and group executive for sales, marketing
and strategy. She joined in 1981 as a systems engineer, so saw
the company’s near-death experience in the late
1980s. In 2014 she announced an expansion of its data centre
and cloud storage business, but sales have been flat and she is
quoted as saying IBM has "to reinvent ourselves like
we’ve done in prior generations."
Doug Suriano, Senior VP and general
manager, Oracle Communications
Doug Suriano is responsible for managing strategic planning,
product development, sales, service, and support for Oracle
Communications products. He joined Oracle in 2013 as vice
president of products for Oracle Communications following the
Tekelec acquisition. In this role, Suriano oversaw product
development and product management for the network signalling
and policy management product portfolio.
David Walsh, CEO, Genband
David Walsh has run Genband since 2013 but joined five years
earlier when the company merged with NextPoint. He has led the
company’s transformation from an infrastructure
provider to a leader in real-time software solutions. One
industry-changing initiative was launching Kandy, a cloud
communications platform that allows companies to embed
real-time contextual communications directly into business
applications in minutes.
Meg Whitman, President and CEO,
Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
Former eBay CEO Meg Whitman became CEO of Hewlett-Packard in
2011 and led the bold move to split the company into two.
Following the split, she is president and CEO of HPE, which is
responsible for enterprise computer infrastructure, software,
cloud and services businesses – including
NFV/SDN-based products for the telecoms industry. It expects
annual revenue of more than $50bn. However, she is also chair
of HP Inc, the other half of the post-split company, which
continues to make PCs and printers.
SEVEN CONTENT AND OVER-THE-TOP PROVIDERS
Jeff Bezos, CEO, Amazon
The American entrepreneur and investor Jeff Bezos is
estimated to be worth $66.7bn, due in part to a recent spike in
Amazon’s stock price, ranking him the 3rd richest
person in the world on the Forbes list of billionaires, bumping
Warren Buffett into 4th place. Bezos still owns the equivalent
of 18% of shares in the company and is likely to continue his
focus on new technologies, which includes the future delivery
of packages to customers via drones. As well as the
company’s successful cloud business, Bezos will be
hoping to take the fight to Netflix through its video streaming
service Instant Video. In 2013, Bezos purchased The Washington
Post newspaper. A number of other business investments are
managed through Bezos Expeditions.
Daniel Ek, CEO, Spotify
The music streaming business has grown hugely in recent
years, but it has proven difficult for companies to monetise.
Ek will be hoping ad revenues will be the answer, as the online
music streaming platform saw a 53% increase in ad revenue in
the first quarter of 2015. Spotify now has 40m paid
subscribers, up from 30m 6 months ago. The music streamer also
has about 70 million additional users of its free ad-supported
service. The news came in a tweet from Ek. These are testing
times for Spotify which now also faces competition from the
likes of Apple Music and Deezer and while it may have 40m
subscribers the question is how many of them pay top dollar. In
August 2016, Ek married Sofia Levander, his longtime partner,
with whom he has two children.
Reed Hastings, CEO, Netflix
The co-founder and CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings has enjoyed
a remarkable career to date which has seen the company develop
from a mail-order DVD rental company to a truly international
streaming business. Hastings has continued the
company’s rapid international expansion this year
by making its debut in Asia. Hastings controversially stepped
into the Presidential race this year saying: "Trump would
destroy much of what is great about America. Hillary Clinton is
the strong leader we need, and it’s important that
Trump lose by a landslide to reject what he stands for."
Hasting has predicted that in the next 10 to 20 years, all TV
will be on the internet. If he’s correct, Netflix
would appear to be one of the main beneficiaries.
Robin Li, Co-founder and CEO, Baidu
Robin-Li is the co-founder, chairman and chief executive at
China’s answer to Google, Baidu. Baidu,
China’s largest search engine, has cut its
quarterly revenue forecast by roughly 10% the FT said recently,
citing the impact of new regulations in the wake of a scandal
over an advertisement for cancer treatment. The company said
the new rules on advertising would seriously affect its
business in the short term, sending its New York-listed shares
down 5.4% - in afterhours trading in late August. Regulators
last month ordered Baidu to cut back on the number of sponsored
ads per page and to vet advertisers better, following the death
of a 21-year-old student from a rare form of cancer in
April.
Sundhar Pichai, CEO, Google
Sundhar Pichai took on the role of Google CEO from Larry
Page in August 2015, when it was revealed that Page would be
moving to head up Alphabet, Google’s new holding
company. Pichai joined Google in 2004 and was fundamental in
the development of Gmail, Google Maps and Chrome OS. He was a
strong contender for the CEO position in 2014 and in October
2014 Page appointed him product chief. In April this year,
Google launched an MVNO with Sprint and T-Mobile. In August
this year Pichai defended the company’s tax
practices and said it would not be paying any more tax unless
international tax law is changed. Google pays taxes in Ireland,
where it is charged at a lower rate, and is accused of owing
€1.6bn in unpaid taxes in France. George Osborne, the
former Chancellor, was criticised for striking a tax deal with
Google in January, in which it agreed to pay £130m for
ten years of tax.
Susan Wojcicki, CEO, YouTube
Susan Wojcicki moved from SVP of advertising and commerce at
Google to CEO of YouTube in February 2014, having championed
the company’s $1.65bn acquisition of the video
site. The site has continued to go from strength-to-strength,
attracting a billion unique visitors a month while recording
revenues of $4bn in 2014. In October 2015, YouTube launched a
new subscription service called YouTube Red to compete with the
likes of Netflix and Hulu. As of August 2016,
Wojciccki’s net worth is $350m.
Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO,
Facebook
Perhaps one of the most famous names not just in the
industry but across the globe is Mark Zuckerberg, founder and
CEO of social networking site Facebook. Launched from a Harvard
dorm room and hitting one million users after just six months
in operation, Facebook has taken the world by storm. Thanks to
gains in mobile ad revenue. Revenues in the second quarter of
2016 rose about 59% to $6.44bn, topping the $6.02bn that
analysts predicted. Profits increased to $2.1bn, or 71 cents
per share, exceeding analysts’ estimates of 57
cents per share.
FIVE FROM INTERNATIONAL ORGANISATIONS AND REGULATORS
Nan Chen, Director, MEF
Nan Chen is a prominent figurehead throughout the carrier
Ethernet revolution as well as a pioneer of the carrier
Ethernet exchange. As founder of MEF, he has established
carrier Ethernet as the predominant technology for businesses
and mobile infrastructure, defining industry standards and
creating certification programmes. As co-founder of CENX, the
first carrier Ethernet exchange in the market, he played a
significant role in establishing carrier Ethernet exchanges
worldwide.
Mats Granryd, Director-general, GSMA
After his five-year term as CEO at Tele2, Mats Granryd took
on the reins at GSMA as director general in January 2016,
succeeding Anne Bouverot who has moved to head French security
firm Morpho. During his tenure at Tele2, Granryd has trimmed
down the company’s operations from 24 countries to
nine as well as focussed his efforts on value for money and
customer service, which has contributed to the
operator’s steady growth and reduction in customer
churn.
Luis Jorge Romero, Director general,
ETSI
Since his appointment as ETSI director general in 2011,
Romero has led the steady charge on the much-needed development
of technology specifications across the industry. These include
this year the first specifications for the oneM2M global
standards initiative for machine-to-machine communications. In
May 2016 he said We have set a clear calendar to get to 5G,
which will follow the normal process in the 3GPP. By mid to
late 2018 we will have a first phase of what is going to be
released. In late 2019, the plan is to make the submission to
the ITU on 5G.
Margrethe Vestager, Competition
Commissioner, European Commission
Having served as economy minister and deputy minister of her
native Denmark, Margrethe Vestager cuts an imposing and
fearless figure in Brussels. Since her appointment last year,
the European competition commissioner has made swift and
ambitious changes, taking formidable titans such as Google to
task in an antitrust investigation. She has also adopted a
tougher stance on mergers, stating her intention to curtail
consolidation in Europe’s telecoms market. She
serves as an inspiration for the main character in the TV
series Borgen, who tries to juggle family life and
politics.
Tom Wheeler, Chairman, Federal
Communications Commission
Wheeler was appointed by US President Barack Obama in May
2013 to head the commission, following Julius
Genachowski’s departure. The net neutrality order,
passed over a year ago, is Wheeler’s signature
move during a torid period as head of the commission. At the
time he said: "Today’s ruling is a victory for
consumers and innovators who deserve unfettered access to the
entire web, and it ensures the internet remains a platform for
unparalleled innovation, free expression, and economic growth.
After a decade of debate and legal battles,
today’s ruling affirms the
Commission’s ability to enforce the strongest
possible Internet protections – both on fixed and
mobile networks – that will ensure the internet
remains open, now and in the future."
FIVE INVESTORS
Marc Andreessen, Founder, Andreessen
Horowitz
As a venture capitalist, Marc Andreessen has backed a wide
range of companies such as Twitter, Skype, Groupon, Instagram
and Airbnb. Andreesen is one of the key players in making the
internet accessible with his creation of web browser Netscape
Navigator. He sits on the board of Hewlett-Packard and
Facebook. As society continues to progress through advances in
science and technology, Andreessen said, talking to Inc., it
will become a bigger challenge for investors to stay
optimistic, but that it is important to keep an open mind. "We
fund maybe one in a hundred of the new ideas we see," he said.
"The level of effort required to keep an open mind keeps
getting higher and higher." Entrepreneurs should also try to
take heart in the face of criticism. "For every big thing,
experts are on the record as saying it is stupid, it is not
going to work," said Andreessen.
Martin Bouygues, Chairman, Bouygues
Telecom
By rebuffing offers of takeovers from fellow billionaires
Xavier Niel and Patrik Drahi, the French tycoon Martin Bouygues
must believe Bouygues Telecom has what it takes to stand on its
own and challenge its rivals. In 2015 Martin Bouygues rejected
Iliad’s €5bn offer and turned down
Altice’s €9bn deal earlier this year
– a price estimated at around 20% above its market
value. The current operating margin rose to 2.9% thanks to
stable profitability at the construction businesses and
improved profitability at TF1 and Bouygues Telecom.
Patrick Drahi, Founder and chairman,
Altice
Altice recently announced the reorganisation of its group
management structure ahead of the closing of the acquisition of
Cablevision by Altice USA. Dexter Goei was appointed Chairman
and Chief Executive Officer of Altice USA. He stepped down as
Chief Executive Officer of Altice N.V. in order to focus his
leadership on the successful integration of Cablevision and
Suddenlink within Altice and the further development of Altice
USA. Patrick Drahi stepped down from his position as President
of Altice N.V. As founder and controlling shareholder of
Altice, he will continue to set out the strategic, operational
and technological agenda for the group and will lead the newly
formed Altice Group Advisory Council.
Mikhail Fridman, Chairman, LetterOne
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is on the hunt for US
and European technology and telecoms companies and assets that
are either financially distressed or struggling.
It’s a task that only a businessman of
Fridman’s acumen can take on. In April 2015,
Fridman set up his private equity-style fund LetterOne to
invest in telecoms and technology companies as part of a move
to diversify from its oil and gas investments. The Russian
oligarch already owns two assets in Alfa Telecoms, which
controls a 13% stake in Turkcell, and Altimo, which owns a
47.85% share in VimpelCom.
John Malone, Chairman, Liberty Global
Netflix has just signed a multi-year deal with Liberty
Global, which means that Netflix’s content will be
made available to Liberty Global customers in over thirty
countries in Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. The
partnership follows the launch of Netflix on Liberty
Global’s UK platform Virgin Media in 2013. The
Netflix deal complements Liberty Global’s
investment in content through acquisitions, partnerships, and
original commissions, alongside the $2.5bn spent each year on
licensed content for its video platforms.
FIVE OPERATORS FROM THE SUBSEA CABLE INDUSTRY
Amr Eid, Acting CEO and COO, GBI
Amr Eid brings over 23 years of experience in the technology
and telecommunications industries, having worked at leadership
positions for numerous global multinational companies. He
enjoys a solid industry track record of achievements in
building new companies, divisions and subsidiaries, creating
innovative go to market strategies, driving corporate
transformation and establishing sustainable industry
synergies.
Bill Barney, Chairman and CEO, Global Cloud
Xchange
Bill Barney was appointed CEO of Reliance Communications
(Enterprise) in March 2015 to oversee the Enterprise, IDC and
national long distance businesses in India in addition to his
role as chairman and CEO of Global Cloud Xchange (GCX),
formerly Reliance Globalcom, which he has headed since January
2014. Under his leadership, GCX has entered a new stage of
growth and expansion with a successful debut in the
international capital markets and the launch of the
company’s next generation content and Cloud
delivery platform across India and globally.
Vinod Kumar, Managing director and group,
CEO, Tata Communications
Vinod Kumar joined Tata Communications in April 2004, just
when the company was embarking on its journey of international
growth. He was closely associated with the acquisitions of the
Tyco Global Network and Teleglobe and assumed responsibility as
managing director of the company’s international
operations. Subsequently, he was promoted to chief operating
officer, responsible for managing the global data business unit
as well as the engineering and operations functions.
Bjarni Thorvardarson, CEO, Hibernia
Networks
Bjarni Thorvardarson has spearheaded what is arguably one of
the most exciting developments in the subsea telecoms industry
this year, the Hibernia Express. Thorvardarson joined Hibernia
Networks as CEO in 2005 from its parent company CVC, and has
driven the Hibernia Express project from day one. The cable was
the first transatlantic route in 12 years.
Chris Wood, CEO, WIOCC
Chris Wood’s vision of making an enduring
contribution to African communications has continued. As CEO at
the company since 2008, Wood drove the company through its
start-up phase into full scale operation. This year, Wood has
overseen the launch of four PoPs in Zambia, as well as the
rapid increase in capacity to and from the EASSy cable in
Somalia; now he is leading the company into building metro nets
in South Africa.
SIX OPERATORS FROM THE SATELLITE INDUSTRY
Steve Collar, CEO, O3b
Steve Collar has been involved with O3b Networks since its
inception and served on the board before becoming CEO in March
2011. O3b’s satellites reach consumers, businesses
and other organisations in over 180 countries across Latin
America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific.
Commercial service started in September 2014. Investors include
SES, Google and Liberty Global.
Michel de Rosen, Chairman and CEO,
Eutelsat
Eutelsat’s fleet of satellites covers Europe,
Africa, the Middle East and large parts of the Asia and the
Americas. Michael de Rosen joined Eutelsat in July 2009, was
appointed CEO in November 2009 and chairman in September 2013.
He began his career in the French Ministry of Finance, and
continued in the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of
Industry, Telecommunications and Postal Services.
Matt Desch, CEO, Iridium Communications
The next few months will be tense for Matt Desch, who has
been CEO of Iridium for 10 years. The first 10 satellites in
the company’s new fleet were due to be launched by
SpaceX by now, but have been delayed by a SpaceX explosion
– a different rocket – on 1 September. The
company plans to launch all 70 satellites on Space X by the end
of 2017, to give the company a global network, including the
polar regions.
Rupert Pearce, CEO, Inmarsat
CEO since January 2012, lawyer and venture capitalist Rupert
Pearce is leading Inmarsat as it begins the deployment of its
Global Xpress high-speed mobile broadband network. Commercial
service started at the end of 2015 with three satellites in
orbit. Boeing is building a fourth, due for launch later this
year.
Stephen Spengler, CEO, Intelsat
Intelsat is the daddy of all the satellite companies, having
been formed as an intergovernmental organisation in 1964, with
the first satellite going into orbit a year later. Stephen
Spengler, CEO since April 2015, has been in the industry for
three of those five decades, and the company has launched its
first two Epic satellites, the latest of which is due to
deliver digital data services to mobile and fixed operators in
Africa by November. Intelsat plans seven Epic satellites in
all.
Greg Wyler, CEO and founder, OneWeb
O3b founder Greg Wyler went on to set up OneWeb in 2012,
with backers including Paul Jacobs of Qualcomm, Richard Branson
of Virgin, Sunil Bharti Mittal of Bharti Airtel, and former
Interoute CEO Ohad Finkelstein. The company aims to build a
fleet of 700 micro-satellites, each weighing 150 kilograms, to
bring internet to all, to be launched at the rate of 15 a
week.