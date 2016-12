MNF Group has signed a mobile virtual network operator agreement with Telstra Wholesale which will see the retail and wholesale voice-over-IP provider launch 3G and 4G services.

MNF, which was rebranded from MyNetFone last year, will offer services across its domestic wholesale business, with mobile services set to be added to its domestic retail arm next year.

The mobile service will use its proprietary iBoss platform which will support new mobile players look for a go-to-market strategy within four weeks, and SIM activation within just seven seconds.

It will provide a 4G coverage footprint of 95% and a combined coverage (with 3G) of 98.8% of the Australian population, MNF claimed.

"With more consumers bypassing the NBN and turning to 'mobile-only' as the alternative, we wanted to offer iBoss customers a go to market solution for reaching this growing consumer segment" said Rene Sugo, CEO of MNF Group.

"For us, it's not just about selling the services. Our iBoss mobile enablement platform provides the deep integration, automation and self-service capabilities to deliver a truly value-added solution that new market entrants are looking for."

MNF was founded in 2004 and listed on the ASX two years later. It acquired the iBoss platform, giving it a wholesale telecoms enablement arm, for AU$14 million in 2014.

Telstra Wholesale executive director of sales Glenn Osborne claimed the platform had a long history of being used with Telstra’s wholesale division.

"We are looking forward to the success of our MVNO agreement with the MNF Group," he added. "The iBoss enablement platform has a long history interoperating with Telstra, being the first to onboard with the Telstra WME platform."