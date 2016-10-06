Orange, Ericsson forge 5G partnership

The tests will be enacted on Orange’s network and will use Ericsson 5G technology to build blocks, proof of concepts, and pilots across Europe allowing Orange to experience 5G services and capabilities from 2017 onwards.

The companies say use cases will include: Wireless multi-gigabits internet access in suburban and rural environments; massive and mission critical Internet of Things (IoT) supporting the digital transformation of industry and society; ultra large mobile coverage solutions; and connected cars.

“This collaboration will also cover 4G to 5G solutions evolution, including energy and cost efficiencies, and use of Software Defined Network (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) technologies,” a joint statement said.

Alain Maloberti, senior vice president at Orange Labs Networks, said: "Our ambition is to be prepared for a 5G deployment in 2020. By joining forces with Ericsson, we will create for our customers a solid network capable of delivering a wide range of services, from greater data speed everywhere to specialised services for cities and industries."

"The Internet of Things requires network capabilities to a new level,” added Arun Bansal, senior vice president and head of business unit network products at Ericsson. “5G will not only be built for consumers, who need a seamless experience with their phones and connected devices, but also for the digitalisation of entire industries and society. Together with Orange we are joining our strengths to help make this a reality.” GTB