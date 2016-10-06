Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeOrange, Ericsson forge 5G partnership
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Orange, Ericsson forge 5G partnership

06 October 2016

Orange and Ericsson sign agreement to develop 5G use cases and service scenarios, including technical alignment and external demonstrations

Read more: Orange Ericsson 5G

orange ericsson 5gThe tests will be enacted on Orange’s network and will use Ericsson 5G technology to build blocks, proof of concepts, and pilots across Europe allowing Orange to experience 5G services and capabilities from 2017 onwards.

The companies say use cases will include: Wireless multi-gigabits internet access in suburban and rural environments; massive and mission critical Internet of Things (IoT) supporting the digital transformation of industry and society; ultra large mobile coverage solutions; and connected cars.

“This collaboration will also cover 4G to 5G solutions evolution, including energy and cost efficiencies, and use of Software Defined Network (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) technologies,” a joint statement said.

Alain Maloberti, senior vice president at Orange Labs Networks, said: "Our ambition is to be prepared for a 5G deployment in 2020. By joining forces with Ericsson, we will create for our customers a solid network capable of delivering a wide range of services, from greater data speed everywhere to specialised services for cities and industries." 

"The Internet of Things requires network capabilities to a new level,” added Arun Bansal, senior vice president and head of business unit network products at Ericsson. “5G will not only be built for consumers, who need a seamless experience with their phones and connected devices, but also for the digitalisation of entire industries and society. Together with Orange we are joining our strengths to help make this a reality.” GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. OpEn Fiber completes €714m acquisition

  2. CRTC approves MTS licence transfer to Bell

  3. Tips to turn browsers into buyers with public relations and internet marketing

  4. Telcos must embrace technological innovation to manage customer debt

  5. GTB announces Power100 for 2016


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.