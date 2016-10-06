The death of billing and the rise of end-to-end revenue management

Tim Braulke: The death of billing for telcos?
Industry experts have talked about the death of billing for a
few years, at least in the telco space. The telco world is
moving more and more to pre-paid, online transactions and
real-time fulfilment. So why should we bother with something as
complicated and cumbersome as post-paid billing? At a first
glance this argumentation seems to be perfectly true. Why all
this effort? We are living in a 'right here, right
now’ world dominated by millennials going after
digital services.
At Huawei we have a fundamentally different belief. Billing is
an integral part of revenue management and monetisation. Topics
which are more important than ever for telcos who are moving to
digital and often struggle to monetise on the digital dividend.
Indeed, talking about billing, only in its narrow sense, would
be short-sighted. Huawei have extended the concept of
convergent billing into a full end-toend revenue
management.
End-to-end revenue management in this case consists of the
entire process from event recognition, via rating, charging,
invoicing to payment and settlement and finally the integration
into the financial bookkeeping on the ERP systems. By doing so,
Huawei’s end-to-end revenue management system
Convergent Billing System (CBS) becomes the
telcos’ digital service monetisation engine.
This is based on the key elements:
1. Agile business End-to-end configuration capabilities based
on a perfectly layered architecture and a standards-based
flexible data model combined with rich out of the box (OOTB)
templates that enables digital services monetisation while at
the same time reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO)
2. Customer-centricity Real-time, on demand, all online, DIY
and social (ROADS) enablement across any customer segment,
event, service, network, business model and payment mode to
enhance customer experiences (CX) throughout all
transactions
3. Digital ecosystem Billing as a service (BaaS) for internal
and external partners including social media and the Internet
of Things (IoT) and open APIs exposure to easily integrate with
any partner And all this based on a cloud-native infrastructure
as depicted in the diagram
HUAWEI CBS VALUE PROPOSITION
All this is logical and easy to understand as such, but how
does this help with digital service monetisation and to improve
customer experience in the digital age? Let us look at three
distinct digital telco business scenarios:
1. Communication and media services – digital
natives
2. Complex enterprise communication services
3. Internet of Things (IoT)
DIGITAL NATIVES
Digital natives are cruel to traditional telcos. They expect
superior customer service for the lowest price in the market
and have virtually no loyalty. As soon as a better offer in
terms of price, quality and social status appears on the market
or in their respective peer group they are gone. This 'death of
loyalty’ means that the telco has to apply the
'real time paradigm’ throughout the entire
customer interaction.
That translates into constant interaction through the 'screen
closest to you’ (e.g. smartphone or tablet) with
real-time usage information. And quite obviously this has to be
extended to the partners of the telco, since digital natives
consume integrated media services based on communication. So an
important part of the digital telco value chain, or rather
value fabric, is provided by partners. Those partners need
realtime usage, billing and settlement information as well, and
will partner with those telcos that are able to expose these
kind of services via APIs for ease of integration. In fact, the
line between charging (and end customer) and settlement (with
partners) become more and more blurred since the digital telco
takes a different position in the digital services value fabric
according to the business context and the customer.
Digital natives want not only usage information and service
provisioning in real-time but also to become exposed to the
latest offerings very fast. This means that the catalogue
structure and rating capabilities of the revenue management
solution have to support fast TTM. This becomes a matter of
hours or even minutes instead of weeks or months as it is still
very often the case in the traditional telco
environments.
In order to do justice to the digital natives or millennials,
we must notice that they are more loyal to their friends and
their social network rather than service providers or product
companies.
And that can be considered in the revenue management context as
well as by using social network and status information as
triggers for rating and charging. Telcos can and should build
dedicated offerings based on social media that can lead the way
into sustainable Consumer to Consumer business (C2C). In order
to consider all the above aspects, Huawei has developed the
ROADS paradigm that can be guiding principle for successful and
lasting digital telco monetisation.
ENTERPRISE SERVICES
The enterprise business is a traditional stronghold of
post-paid service and is therefore the headland of billing.
That at least is true for large enterprises and multinational
corporations. Here, complex customer hierarchies must be
reflected in billing hierarchies. But bills or invoices, as
such, have changed and we increasingly see the need to expose
the billing data via an API to the customer, so that they can
directly process the data in their ERP environment. On
invoices, we see more and more IT services, often cloud-based,
instead of traditional communication services. We also find
voice minutes and data volumes besides numbers of CPUs, storage
volumes besides access bandwidth and IP PBX ports on top of it
combined with one-off Systems Integration (SI) services. All
this on demand, of course. The new billing
system’s data model, catalogue and rating logic
must support all of this without manual intervention, which is
still quite common in today’s 'high
end’ telco world.
The on-demand culture of the digital age impacts the business
customer segment and not only in IT services. In many markets,
we experience pre-paid services in the Business to Business
(B2B) segment in addition to traditional post-paid
services.
We could identify new potentials to redefine billing from a
cost factor to a revenue generator in the B2B segment. Why not
expose billing as a service via APIs to end customers?
Providing that the integration is simple and an efficient and
scalable solution that can handle the additional workload is
implemented, then it is feasible.
INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT)
IoT and Machine to Machine (M2M) business are important topics
in the IT and telco industry, and have been for many years. The
majority of telcos are still not generating much profit with it
either because they distribute value chains, have a very low
revenue per connection or have a large amount of connections
and devices. These reasons, all fundamental, need to be
addressed and resolved before the companies enter the IoT
market on larger scale.
IoT is not just one business scenario – it has
thousands of scenarios and uses cases across a lot of different
verticals with regional/local differences, most of them asking
for dedicated solutions.
Large telcos are not well-suited to address all of them. They
need to focus on some of them with their own sales and
marketing and will have to partner with systems integrators,
value-added resellers and vendors in many different scenarios.
Partner management, revenue sharing and settlement are
fundamental capabilities that a good IoT billing solution
should cover. The billing solution has to be efficient as
monthly recurring revenues for IoT connections are often only a
couple of cents. Successful IoT applications have massive scale
and extended contract durations which by far exceed the
contract length of traditional mobile phone
subscriptions.
We all agree that generating new revenues is key to
Communication Service Providers (CSPs) but it has to be based
on a very competitive cost basis. Telcos now set 1% of revenues
as IT cost target, albeit their business and networks become
more and more 'IT-heavy’. On average, the BSS
solutions account for around 50% of the overall IT cost. Such
radical savings, which are needed in the digital age, can only
be achieved based on Cloud-native infrastructures which make
extensive use of standardisation and DataBase modernisation.
This helps to drive down the initial investment (CAPEX) as well
as the cost of operation (OPEX).
End-to-end revenue management and monetisation are key topics
to CSPs of all sorts, regardless of whether they come from an
incumbent fixed-line, MNO, MVNO, CATV, or OTT background. And
it is a global trend. The Huawei solution has already attracted
many leading CSPs across the globe. In more than 100 countries
on all continents, 190 CSPs have chosen Huawei OCS & CBS as
the basis for their revenue management and serve over 1.7
billion subscribers with it.
Last but not least, it is worthwhile to mention that
Huawei’s industry leading revenue management
solution was recognised by IT and telco industry associations
as well as global research and analyst companies. Among several
other industry awards, Huawei BSS solutions has won five TM
Forum Excellence awards since 2010 and Gartner recognises
Huawei CBS and BES solution as a leader in the Integrated
Revenue and Customer Management Magic Quadrant.
So this is not at all the death of billing as we know it. You
have to charge, bill and settle if you want to earn. That holds
true even in the digital telco world. Therefore, this is the
rise of end-to-end revenue management and monetisation.
www.huawei.com