Facebook in talks to roll out "Free Basics" in US

Free Basics is the social media giant’s app
that allows users to access certain websites for free, and is
already available through carriers in more than 40
countries.
According to reports from the Washington Post, Facebook has
been locked in talks with government officials and wireless
carriers in a bid to bring Free Basics to the US, offering
low-income and rural Americans free Internet access to
resources such as online news, health information and job
leads.
The app has already proven controversial in some markets.
Last year, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)
banned Free Basics five months after it launched in partnership
with Reliance, saying it breached the tenets of net
neutrality.
Trai ruled that the app, part of Mark
Zuckerberg’s Internet.org campaigns attempt to
connect everyone in the world to the internet, was offering an
unfair advantage to certain websites by offering differential
costing, a practice known as "zero rating".
In the wake of the controversy, Facebook updated Free Basics
to allow any third-party organisation to offer its services as
part of the program, so long as they don’t use
high-definition images or video.
The Washington Post claims Facebook has been locked in talks
with numerous small and rural cellular providers since at least
Spring, attempting to persuade them to support Free Basics.
However, it has not held talks with the national providers,
according to people familiar with the matter, who said Facebook
fears regulators might see such partnerships as
anti-competitive.
"While we have nothing to announce," the company said in a
statement to the Post. "Facebook’s mission is to
connect the world and we’re always exploring ways
to do that, including in the United States."
A recent study by the Pew Research Center found 15% of US
adults have few options other than a mobile to access the
internet, with 48% of those dependent on a phone having to
cancel or suspend wireless services at some point due to cost.
