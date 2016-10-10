Free Trial

AT&T strikes first Iran-US mobile service deal

10 October 2016

AT&T signs an agreement with Iranian operator RighTel to provide voice calls and data services to customers in the Islamic country

The agreement, which is understood to have been signed last week, is the first to have been signed since the US lifted a trade embargo with Iran that had been in place since 2012 in an effort to curb the latter’s nuclear program.

In a report in the New York Times, a spokesperson for AT&T acknowledged that following an agreement in the past week, the company now provides voice calls and data services to customers in Iran.

The country has also been added to the company’s international pricing charts which show how much a customer will be charged for services when travelling.

Doing business in Iran still presents special challenges for businesses, and the reasons have to do with US policy.

While the US government has agreed to lift the nuclear sanctions against Iran, it continues to impose other sanctions over Iran's human rights policies and support for terrorism. These sanctions bar American citizens and companies from most forms of investment or trade with the country. GTB




