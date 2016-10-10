Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
AT&T strikes first Iran-US mobile service deal
10 October 2016
AT&T signs an agreement with Iranian operator RighTel to provide voice calls and data services to customers in the Islamic country
The agreement, which is understood to have been signed last
week, is the first to have been signed since the US lifted a
trade embargo with Iran that had been in place since 2012 in an
effort to curb the latter’s nuclear program.
In a report in the New York Times, a spokesperson
for AT&T acknowledged that following an agreement in the
past week, the company now provides voice calls and data
services to customers in Iran.
The country has also been added to the
company’s international pricing charts which show
how much a customer will be charged for services when
travelling.
Doing business in Iran still presents special challenges for
businesses, and the reasons have to do with US policy.
While the US government has agreed to lift the nuclear
sanctions against Iran, it continues to impose other
sanctions over Iran's human rights policies and support for
terrorism. These sanctions bar American citizens and
companies from most forms of investment or trade with the
country. GTB