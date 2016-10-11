Expanding network capacity one step at a time

Adel Bazerghi, senior vice president, marketing and
wholesale at Bell Canada and president of BCE Nexxia, a Bell
Canada company
Give an outline of BCE coverage in Canada, elsewhere
in North America, and worldwide. What are the key attractions
of that as a wholesale player?
As Canada’s largest communications company,
Bell Canada has the most expansive coast-to-coast-to-coast
network, connecting the largest number of enterprise locations
across the country.
Our North American fibre-optic network with route and point
of presence (PoP) redundancy ensures secure and reliable
connectivity services to our customers. Our availability on our
core network is 99.999%, with no single point of failure and
multiple diversity options.
We have various "meet me" points in the US, located in
Seattle, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and Ashburn, Virginia.
They serve as convenient, cost-effective gateways into Canada
and provide cross connection into each location. Soon, we will
launch a PoP in London, England, making it easier for
European-based customers to connect into North America and
through to the Pacific and beyond without going into the
US.
Our goal is to provide a one-stop shop to our customers for
all of their connectivity, hosting and professional services
and network equipment needs.
This is an important value add for our customers as they can
quickly expand their network reach into and across Canada and
North America with minimal upfront capital expenditures while
relying on the reliability of the Bell Canada network and the
expertise of a highly skilled 24/7 help desk support
team.
In the US and internationally, we supply services to our
customers through BCE Nexxia, our US-based
subsidiary.
How important are data centres in your offering
– including data centres within the group and data
centres that are within BCE’s coverage
region?
Data centres, and the cloud and hosting services they
deliver, represent a very significant pillar in Bell
Canada’s offerings to our customers. We are the
country’s number one provider of data hosting
solutions; together, Bell and Q9 Networks operate 27 data
centres nationwide.
Bell has been a significant investor in Q9 Networks since
2012 and has worked closely with Q9 to meet the fast-growing
demand for secure data hosting and cloud computing
services.
On 8 August 2016, Bell Canada announced that it will acquire
all the equity it does not already own in Q9 Networks, a
Toronto-based provider of outsourced data centre services.
Bringing the Q9 team into Bell means we can stay at the
forefront of innovation in the sector, fully leveraging the
complementary services and expertise of both teams.
How are you increasing the capacity of your networks
and your other facilities in order to provide for demands by
carrier and enterprise customers?
We continue to invest in our broadband and wireless networks
and services. We are in the second year of our plan to invest
$20 billion in Canada’s broadband future by the
end of 2020, expanding the reach and speed of our best-in-class
network and connecting more homes and businesses directly with
broadband fibre.
Earlier this year, Bell Canada announced its plan to acquire
Manitoba Telecom Services, a transaction valued at
approximately $3.9 billion. A component of our plan is to
invest $1 billion over five years to accelerate broadband
communications services across Manitoba, this latest
infrastructure project focussed on Northern Manitoba.
In 2015, we also rolled out Canada’s biggest
fibre infrastructure build valued at $1.14 billion. This
initiative will bring fibre to every business, home and
building in Toronto – the fourth largest city in North
America – further expanding our fibre services in
Ontario, Québec and Atlantic Canada, and more to
come.
We continue to grow our markets and expand our services to
ensure we deliver world class services in Canada to the
domestic market and international service providers.
We’re very excited about our new London PoP and
the new opportunities this will provide us, especially our
wholesale business. The London PoP will offer the ability for
international service providers to connect directly into
Canada. This will mean we can offer European service providers
diverse routes into and across North America without going into
the US.