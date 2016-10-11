Level 3 appoints new CTO and CIO

As CTO, Dugan, who joined Level 3 in 1998 and has over 30 years’ experience in building telecommunications networks, switching platforms and services platforms at MCI Worldcom and AT&T Bell Laboratories, is tasked with continuing to lead the global technology and IT organisation, with a focus on global network technology, architecture, engineering, network systems and security.

"I take great pride in having been part of the Level 3 team since the near inception of the company and in having had a hand in building our global network," Dugan said. "As CTO, I'm looking forward to continuing to evolve our global strategy to deliver solutions our customers need while providing an exceptional customer experience."

Tinic joined Level 3 in 2014 as part of the tw telecom acquisition and had been with the company since 2004. He is responsible for the global IT organisation and, in collaboration with marketing and network technology, its critical role in innovating services for Level 3’s customers.

"I believe technology can be a powerful enabler of transformative innovation," Tinic said. "In this ever increasing interconnected world, IT plays a major role in everything from customer service to the efficient delivery of services. I look forward to continuing what I see as our legacy of driving technology to deliver exceptional solutions."

Commenting on both appointments, Jeff Storey, president and CEO of Level 3, added: “As a company, we are grateful for our bench of talented leaders. Andrew and Atilla are accomplished professionals with a clear passion for our company and our customers. Their leadership in these critical roles will help us to further our efforts to achieve optimal organisational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and deliver innovative solutions for our customers now and into the future." GTB