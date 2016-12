Vodafone has announced a non-equity partner market agreement with internet service provider HiWEB for fixed and mobile services in Iran.

As part of the deal, Vodafone will assist HiWEB rolling out and modernising its network and IT infrastructure in order to expand its fixed and mobile services. The UK-based operator will also support HiWEB with marketing, distribution and sales expertise, and provision Internet of Things services for the ISP’s customers.

HiWEB chief executive and chairman Seyed Iman Miri said: "Iran’s telecom market has great potential for new investment and expansion of fixed and mobile broadband services. The partnership with Vodafone allows us to utilise Vodafone’s vast experience and knowledge in this field.

"This helps HiWEB in realising its ambitious plan to be a leading operator in Iran’s telecom market and offers our customers a whole suite of innovative and new services such as high quality wireless broadband, IoT and a wide range of enterprise services."

The partnership will also see HiWEB offer Vodafone’s multinational corporate customers with services if they visit or operate in the Middle-Eastern country.

The news comes less than a month after Vodafone announced a partner market agreement with Afrimax to launch 4G services in Cameroon.

Vodafone Partner Markets chief executive Diego Massidda said: "I am delighted to reach agreement with HiWEB on a partnership that will benefit both parties in Iran.

"Vodafone’s corporate customers will get the benefit of quality network services in the country – including in rural areas – and HiWEB will be able to access Vodafone’s global expertise to support the roll out of products, infrastructure and the launch of IoT services in Iran."