Globe Telecom of the Philippines is spending $750 million over five years to expand its LTE services nationwide and provide cloud-based services.



The company has signed deals with three companies – Huawei, Nokia and Wuhan FiberHome – that will provide different elements of the project, which will see Globe move to a flexible cloud-based network infrastructure.



Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said: "Globe is deeply committed to give a wonderful experience to our customers by continuing to build and invest on our network. We are confident that our collaboration with Huawei, Nokia and Wuhan FiberHome will translate into a more robust Globe network that will meet the country’s future digital demands."



Huawei and Nokia will split the project regionally. Chen Yuhua, the head of Nokia international business, said the company would be responsible for the areas of Visayas and Mindanao. Huawei CEO Kevin Gao signed an agreement covering Luzon.



Globe signed another deal with Huawei and Wuhan FiberHome relating to the company’s plan to build a fibre infrastructure to support the rollout of fixed broadband lines. With a robust fixed broadband network, more customers will be better served by high speed internet connections.



Nokia said that it will provide its 5G-ready AirScale radio access and IP, optical and carrier SDN technology solutions to consumers consumers and enterprise customers as the operator prepares for IoT and 5G. The Globe network will also allow it to support the Philippine government’s initiative to further expand the availability of broadband services in the country.



Mike Wang, president of Nokia Networks Greater China, said: "This is a significant agreement with a longstanding collaborator. It strengthens Nokia’s position as Globe Telecom’s premier end-to-end solution provider. We are committed to delivering technologies that allow operators to smoothly transit to intelligent, virtual networks and seamless connectivity, to change how people communicate and connect."



Huawei’s Gao said the company hopes "to provide high quality products and professional services and work with our Philippine partners to bring a better connected service to this country".



Wuhan FiberHome president Zhiqiang Fan said: "We believe that FiberHome’s expertise in telecommunications over the last 40 years will be of great value to Globe Telecom’s infrastructure build. We are proud to contribute to a vision of building a fibre network that will benefit Filipinos nationwide and we look forward to further enhancing our partnership with Globe."



In a second frame agreement, Nokia will deliver its integrated IP and optical networking and carrier SDN technologies across the Philippines to enhance the agility, quality, performance, coverage and capacity of Globe’s enterprise data services network.



Globe will use Nokia’s carrier SDN platform to provide flexible data services such as bandwidth-on-demand nationwide, and expand its offer to enterprise customers, global service providers and local government agencies.