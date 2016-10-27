Free Trial

Global Telecoms Business
Telekom Austria names new wholesale head

27 October 2016

Telekom Austria Group has announced that Franz Bader has been appointed head of international business/wholesale

Franz BaderBader, who started his role at the beginning of the month, has been in the wholesale industry for over 10 years and is now tasked with helping to define the strategy and setting the strategic focus in the international business/wholesale division.

“I am extremely proud to take over the management of the biggest and most successful wholesale division in Austria”, said Franz Bader, director of wholesale at Telekom Austria Group, as he looks forward to new challenges. “Together with my team we will do everything in our power as a reliable wholesale partner to offer our customers in Austria and across the globe the best possible service and to create the basis for high-quality solutions for residential and business customers”.

He began his career as a telecommunications specialist in 1972 at Siemens AG, before taking up a position as a director at Orange (Business Services) in 1993. GTB


