Mobile payments firm Fortumo has partnered with operator Smartfren to launch direct carrier billing services in Indonesia.

The partnership means Smartfren’s 12.5 million subscribers can make online payments by charging directly to their mobile accounts, cutting out the need for a credit card.

According to figures from World Bank, only 2% of the 250 million-strong Indonesian population have a credit card, but there are more than 65 million smartphone users in the country.

The carrier billing service will be made available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, allowing them to charge payments using their smartphone.

"Smartfren always provides an easy and smart solution for the customer," said Smartfren SVP of digital services Revie Sylviana. "With direct carrier billing supported by Fortumo, our subscriber will be able to purchase their in-app items and premium memberships as easy as deducting their own Smartfren balance or bill, and this is fully supported by our widest 4G LTE network for the best experience to enjoy the services."

Fortumo’s direct carrier billing platform is used by app stores including Google Play and Windows Phone Store, as well as digital media companies such as Spotify, Sony and Gaana.

It has more than 350 mobile operator partnerships across the world and recently announced an agreement with Globe in the Philippines and Tri in Indonesia.

Fortumo VP of business development and carrier relations Siddharth Sahi said: "Integrating with Fortumo means carriers do not have to invest time and resources into growing their revenue from carrier billing.

"Our partnerships with leading digital merchants from all segments of the industry help carriers quickly scale up their revenue. We are very happy to partner with Smartfren and give access to online payments for millions of their subscribers."