Global Telecoms Business
Telia, Fortumo launch Google Play carrier billing
Telia, Fortumo launch Google Play carrier billing

02 November 2016

Telia Estonia teams up with Fortumo to launch direct carrier billing on the Google Play app store

Telia - FortumoFortumo helps companies such as Google, Spotify and Electronic Arts to collect payments from users without credit cards through carrier billing. The mobile payments firm recently partnered with operator Smartfren to launch direct carrier billing services in Indonesia.

“Adding mobile payments for Google Play is a logical step for Telia. Android users make up the majority of our subscriber base and now they can conveniently make payments in the app store. The popularity of mobile payments is growing rapidly and we plan to expand availability of this service in the future. Today, Telia’s customers can already make mobile payments with dozens of partner companies,” said Holger Haljand, board member of Telia Estonia.

Telia’s integration to Google Play has been enabled by Fortumo’s carrier billing platform that supports both app stores such as Google Play and digital merchants in other segments like music, video, social and gaming. Telia’s customers can now conveniently purchase apps and in-app content from the app store by charging payments to their phone bill.

Taavi Krusell, carrier sales director at Fortumo, added: “Carrier billing is the most convenient and accessible way for people to make payments in Google Play and other app stores. Telia is the leading carrier group in Scandinavia and the Baltics and we are proud to launch Google Play in Telia Estonia as the first carrier in the group. Fortumo’s unique expertise in the region and our industry-leading billing platform will help Telia to grow payment revenue both from app stores and other digital merchants.”

As part of the agreement, Fortumo also provides Telia with Fortumo Insight, a smart data analytics platform which helps track and analyse app store performance and make improvements to grow carrier billing revenue.

It now works in over 90 markets and in order to enable global carrier billing for these merchants, Fortumo has partnered with more than 350 mobile operators across the world, including the groups Telenor, Orange, T-Mobile, Telefonica and Singtel, as well as leading mobile operators in India. GTB


