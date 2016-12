Huawei has released its CloudVPN integration service solution at a conference in China.



The company says that it resolves problems in enterprise leased line services that have affected carriers, such as slow provisioning, lack of services, and difficult operation. By integrating a variety of value-added services, combining cloud, leased line, and value-added services, operators can provide enterprises with one-stop CloudVPN. The solution can quickly meet enterprise ICT service needs, said the company.



Xun Su, vice-president of Huawei’s global technical service department and president of its consulting and IT integration services at Huawei, told a conference at Wuzhen, near Shanghai, that "as enterprises move towards big data, we see a trend toward moving ICT services to the cloud".



As well as traditional enterprise leased line services, companies will need more value-added services, such as security, load balance and so on", he said, speaking at the company’s Operations Transformation Forum, a conference attended by 600 telecoms executives from around the world.



"Networks are the basis for connections. The value-added services built on these connections represent competitive strength," he said.



"Huawei intends to build open platforms and integrate the capabilities of industry partners, thereby helping carriers transition from pipe sales to more services sales and helping enterprises achieve commercial success in the B2B market," he added.



He named industry vendors including Fortinet, Check Point, Citrix and Infoblox as Huawei’s partners in the project.



The Operations Transformation Forum continues in Wuzhen until the end of the week.