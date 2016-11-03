Free Trial

Pareteum to deploy MVNE services for Cleartech Brazil

03 November 2016

Pareteum Corporation expands global cloud-based mobile platform by signing strategic partnership with Cleartech Brazil

Pareteum will deploy its Mobile Virtual Network Enabler (MVNE) services to enterprise and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), and the live deployment of its global cloud-based mobile telecom, security and messaging platform provides customers of the Brazil-based systems integrator with key capabilities to save costs, significantly increase revenues and effectively scale across channels in the cloud.

“We are thrilled to advance our partnership with Cleartech, to bring our global cloud based mobile telecom, security and messaging platform together with Cleartech’s market leading systems integration offerings. This relationship will yield unsurpassed applications development and content offerings to a wide range of Brazilian (MVNOs) mobile virtual network operators and enterprises, said Pareteum executive chairman, Hal Turner.

“We are pleased to have worked with our partner, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), in the development of our Cleartech partnership, as Cleartech is owned by both EDS, (an HPE company) and a Brazilian consortium. Our partnership with Cleartech is a testament to the strength of our ongoing relationship with HPE." 

Some Brazilian MVNO market projections show potential growth to over 50 million mobile clients over the next decade. The Pareteum-Cleartech strategic partnership seeks to bring MVNO opportunities to Cleartech’s enterprise clients and partners, which include Telefónica, TIM, América Móvil and Oi.

Jorge Pacca, CEO of Cleartech, added: “We could not be more excited to join forces with Pareteum to bring their platform together with our leading systems integration and development capabilities. We envision broadening our offerings in helping to expand the market place to yield unsurpassed solutions and opportunities to a broad base of enterprises and MVNO providers.” GTB


