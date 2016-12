Zain is considering building a fibre-to-the-home network in Saudi Arabia, reports the Bloomberg news agency, citing Andrew White, the company’s chief strategy and business development officer.



The move would allow Zain to compete more directly with STC in Saudi Arabia, the agency points out.



The company is considering the expansion of its services after its licence was upgraded. White told the agency it had "the most to gain" from the change, because it was restricted to mobile services previously.



STC and Mobily have previously been able to offer a full range of services in the country. Zain is studying "exactly what it makes sense for us to do", White said, according to the agency.



Zain already has an agreement with the national electricity company for it to use its ducts to reach properties.