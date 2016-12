AT&T and Colt Technology Services have completed a trial of a standard application programming interface (API) offering interoperability for software-defined networks (SDNs) from different carriers.



During the trials, the two networks successfully provisioned network services between the east coast of the United States and various locations in Europe.



The trial allowed SDN-to-SDN control using a programmatic API-to-API interface between the separate SDN architectures. This proves SDN managed services can be set up and ran across multiple networks in just minutes, Colt claimed.



The proof of concept also demonstrates how SDN can be managed and flexed in near-real time, which creates a template for providers to deploy new services on each other’s networks.



With the trial, AT&T and Colt showed users could reserve ports, order a point-to-point to Ethernet service, flex bandwidth up and down, and turn down the service in real time.



"Our work at AT&T Labs and AT&T Foundry, and our collaboration with Colt will help enable customers to have more cost-efficient, flexible and adaptable networks," said Roman Pacewicz, senior vice president, offer management and service integration, AT&T Business Solutions.



"Businesses looking to provide a seamless connected environment for their customers can benefit greatly from a unified industry ecosystem that’s focused on interoperability."



The API trial integrated AT&T’s and Colt’s on-demand network capabilities, which they claim will help drive collaboration and standardisation within the industry.



"This proof of concept is a key building block giving enterprises the power to provision scalable, flexible network services on-demand. The API in our trial makes managing integrated SDNs accessible, agile, flexible, and easy to adopt," said Rajiv Datta, chief technology officer, Colt.



"As use cases and APIs continue to evolve, we’ll be able to add attributes, services and enhancements that will drive further innovation. This will be critical as SDN becomes increasingly important in our business climate."