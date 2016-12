Telecoms executives from around the world attended Huawei’s Operations Transformation Forum, in Wuzhen, China, in November 2016. They discussed key issues facing the industry at a time when they are not only extending and developing their infrastructure but also introducing exciting new services.

Superfast broadband? Upgrade your cable TV network, says Denmark’s TDC

Carsten Bryder, CTO of TDC, along with colleagues, tell Global Telecoms Business how the company is upgrading its cable TV network to deliver 1Gbps and potentially 10Gbps to Danish homes, in a project with Huawei

Transformation is a long-term strategy and CEOs have to educate the whole company

Transformation is on the agenda for operators, but CEOs have to educate not only their company colleagues but also shareholders, Jim Lu tells Alan Burkitt-Gray

Video interviews

Click the video below to watch the editor introduce the Operations Transformation Forum:

Fred Giron of Forrester and Later on in the conference, the editor interviewedand Eric Owen of IDC about the transformation challenges that the telecoms industry is facing.

Click the videos to watch them: