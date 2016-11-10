Free Trial

Ericsson, NTT DOCOMO, Intel in 5G drive

10 November 2016

Ericsson, NTT DOCOMO and Intel partner to build 5G trial environment in central Tokyo, starting in 2017

Read more: Ericsson NTT DOCOMO Intel 5G trial test Tokyo Japan 2017

Tokyo 280 x 183The trials, which will be conducted using the 28GHz frequency band, are aimed at testing use case applications and radio performance in non-laboratory environment. It will pave the way for commercial 5G networks.

"DOCOMO and Ericsson have been working together on joint 5G projects including outdoor trials, and this is a further development of our joint efforts,” said Seizo Onoe, executive vice president and chief technology officer at NTT DOCOMO.

“Adding Intel's expertise, we will be on track to evaluate the feasibility of services that leverage 5G technologies together with ecosystem partner companies."

Ericsson will provide 5G end-to-end systems including 5G radio, baseband, virtualised RAN, and core networks, while Intel will contribute its chipset in user devices.

Asha Keddy, vice president, communications and devices group and general manager, next generation and standards, Intel, added: "Intel's extensive collaboration with Ericsson and NTTDOCOMO will be a strong contribution to evolving the 5G future. Our 5G mobile device trial platform will enable us to take a clear and definite step towards ubiquitous 5G device usage by 2020. Providing multiple gigabit speeds in cityscape areas will allow people and machines to step into a new era of information technology."

The 28GHz frequency is one of the candidate bands that the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is considering designating for use by commercial 5G networks in Japan.


