GSMA lobbies for global spectrum collaboration

Ultra-fast 5G services will require vast amounts of spectrum significantly higher frequencies are already being looked into. While this work is critical, the GSMA has highlighted in its 5G spectrum position paper that mobile spectrum must be quickly identified within three key frequency ranges – including traditional low frequency bands – to deliver widespread coverage and support all use cases.

The three ranges are:

• Sub-1GHz : Will support widespread coverage across urban, suburban and rural areas and help support Internet of Things (IoT) services.

• The 1-6GHz range : Offers a good mixture of coverage and capacity benefits, including spectrum within the 3.3-3.8GHz range that is expected to form the basis of many initial 5G services.

• Above 6GHz : Is needed to meet the ultra-high broadband speeds envisioned for 5G; a focus will be on bands above 24GHz.

“Although the mobile industry, academic institutions and international standards-making bodies are developing the technologies central to 5G, success will depend heavily on affordable access to the necessary amount of spectrum,” said John Giusti, chief regulatory officer at the GSMA.

“It is essential that sufficient new mobile spectrum is made available – and that operators are allowed to repurpose existing spectrum for 5G when required. Governments are central to the WRC-19 [World Radiocommunication Conference in 2019] process to identify harmonised spectrum for 5G and incentivise the necessary network investment.”

To read GSMA’s recommendations, click 5G spectrum position paper. GTB