Sigfox, DFA partner in IoT network rollout

DFA offers wholesale open access fibre infrastructure and managed connectivity services to the mobile operator, service provider and large enterprise segments in South Africa. As the exclusive partner of Sigfox, SqwidNet will address the need of a cost efficient nationwide IoT network in South Africa.

“We’re very excited about this partnership with SqwidNet. This move marks yet another key milestone towards Sigfox’s vision of a global IoT network and in its expansion into the MEA region,” said Xavier Drilhon, Sigfox deputy CEO.

“All the pieces are now falling into place to make IoT a short-term reality in South Africa. South Africa is a strategic country for Sigfox as it hosts a vibrant ecosystem of innovative IoT solutions which exports across the African continent and worldwide.”

The Sigfox network rollout will initially be in metros: Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban, with full national coverage to be completed by 2018. Leveraging DFA’s established open access wholesale operating model, SqwidNet too will operate on an open access basis working closely with channel partners to take solutions to the market.

Reshaad Sha, DFA’s chief strategy officer and acting CEO of SqwidNet, said: “Our move into IoT is underpinned by our strategic intent of enabling a digital world in which innovation and meaningful connections thrive. By working closely with our existing and new partners we believe that the connectivity proposition that we will be taking to market will be leveraged for the strength and technological prowess that Sigfox enables.”

According to a joint release, the South African IoT market is “still largely untapped” and is estimated to reach “in excess of $2 billion by 2020 and is set to revolutionise all sectors stimulating industry growth and economic development”.

Thierry Siminger, president of MEA at Sigfox, added that technology can revolutionise the way we live if four conditions are met: “Open access, network coverage, cost efficiency and low power consumption.”

South Africa represents the 26th country to deploy Sigfox’s network, supporting its global ambition to reach 60 countries by 2018. GTB