Free Trial

Search
Search
Global Telecoms Business
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeSigfox, DFA partner in IoT network rollout
RSS feeds
Global Telecoms Business Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Sigfox, DFA partner in IoT network rollout

14 November 2016

Sigfox teams up with South African DFA subsidiary SqwidNet to deploy and operate Sigfox’s network nationwide and distribute IoT connectivity services and solutions to partner channels

Read more: South Africa Sigfox DFA SqwidNet network IoT connectivity wholesale fibre

DFA offers wholesale open access fibre infrastructure and managed connectivity services to the mobile operator, service provider and large enterprise segments in South Africa. As the exclusive partner of Sigfox, SqwidNet will address the need of a cost efficient nationwide IoT network in South Africa.

“We’re very excited about this partnership with SqwidNet. This move marks yet another key milestone towards Sigfox’s vision of a global IoT network and in its expansion into the MEA region,” said Xavier Drilhon, Sigfox deputy CEO.

“All the pieces are now falling into place to make IoT a short-term reality in South Africa. South Africa is a strategic country for Sigfox as it hosts a vibrant ecosystem of innovative IoT solutions which exports across the African continent and worldwide.”

The Sigfox network rollout will initially be in metros: Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town and Durban, with full national coverage to be completed by 2018. Leveraging DFA’s established open access wholesale operating model, SqwidNet too will operate on an open access basis working closely with channel partners to take solutions to the market.

Reshaad Sha, DFA’s chief strategy officer and acting CEO of SqwidNet, said: “Our move into IoT is underpinned by our strategic intent of enabling a digital world in which innovation and meaningful connections thrive. By working closely with our existing and new partners we believe that the connectivity proposition that we will be taking to market will be leveraged for the strength and technological prowess that Sigfox enables.”

According to a joint release, the South African IoT market is “still largely untapped” and is estimated to reach “in excess of $2 billion by 2020 and is set to revolutionise all sectors stimulating industry growth and economic development”.

Thierry Siminger, president of MEA at Sigfox, added that technology can revolutionise the way we live if four conditions are met: “Open access, network coverage, cost efficiency and low power consumption.”

South Africa represents the 26th country to deploy Sigfox’s network, supporting its global ambition to reach 60 countries by 2018. GTB


Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

Related Articles

  1. OpEn Fiber completes €714m acquisition

  2. CRTC approves MTS licence transfer to Bell

  3. Tips to turn browsers into buyers with public relations and internet marketing

  4. Telcos must embrace technological innovation to manage customer debt

  5. GTB announces Power100 for 2016


Follow us on Twitter


Advertisements


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Sectors

Interviews

CFOs

CMOs

GTB TV

About us

My account

Links


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2016 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.