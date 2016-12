Ooredoo Group has struck a five-year contract with Ericsson to implement the Swedish firm’s revenue management system across its networks in the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia.

The carrier will deploy Ericsson Revenue Manager, a cloud-ready convergent charging and billing system, with a gradual roll out across its operations.

The next generation charging and billing solution will allow Ooredoo to tailor pricing and packages, and provision services, according to customer demand in each market, Ericsson said.

Rafiah Ibrahim, head of Ericsson region Middle East and East Africa, said: "We are proud to collaborate once again with Ooredoo Group in their strategic digital transformation journey.

"This collaboration recognises the innovative Ericsson Revenue Manager product and its capabilities to deliver a differentiated customer experience. Today’s announcement highlights our vision of the Networked Society and our role in transforming our customers’ business and operations."

Ooredoo said it will first launch the new billing platform for Indosat Ooredoo, its largest operation, this month, before deploying across its other operations in 2016 and 2017.

Ooredoo has more than 117 million customers, with a presence in markets such as Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Tunisia, Iraq, and Indonesia.

Ooredoo Group deputy CEO Waleed Al Sayed said: "Across our footprint, Ooredoo is aiming for data experience leadership, and placing renewed emphasis on empowering our customers and giving them the services they need when they need them.

"Through this agreement with Ericsson, we will enable every Ooredoo operation to deliver fast, customer-oriented offers and launch new data products and services that support our growing portfolio of digital services and enables the growth of the Internet of Things."