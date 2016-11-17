Cisco partners with Reliance for IoT JV

India has been identified as a key area of growth, Cisco
claimed, after it announced an Internet of Things joint venture
with Reliance Group in the country.
The US giant has partnered with Reliance to launch UNLIMIT,
which aims to provide enterprises in India with IoT solutions,
the companies said in a statement on Tuesday 15 November.
The UNLIMIT platform will be based on Cisco
Jasper’s connectivity management platform, which
includes Reliance’s mobile network.
The new IoT service will play a role in the development of
the Digital India project, Reliance claimed. Digital India is a
government scheme aimed at building 100 Smart Cities to help
increase the quality of life for residents.
Juergen Hase, CEO of Reliance Group’s IoT
business unit, said, "IoT is a critical enabler for
India’s growth, and businesses throughout the
country are already utilizing its huge potential to help
deliver innovative new services to their customers, while
reducing cost and increasing revenue.
"We are delighted to partner with Cisco Jasper, and this
strategic partnership will strengthen the market position of
UNLIMIT significantly."
Cisco Jasper works with more than 30 mobile operators, and
120 networks worldwide. The service will also be made available
for companies using its platform outside of India.
It is the latest move by Cisco in India. Recently, the US
firm has begun hiring IoT engineers in the country to work at
the Cisco Innovation Center in Bangalore.
"We are a company with deep roots in India, as both myself
and one of my co-founders were born and raised here," said
Jahangir Mohammed, GM of Cisco Jasper (and former co-founder
and CEO of Jasper, which Cisco bought earlier this year). "It
is inspiring to see both the Government and enterprises
throughout India invest in IoT to advance both the country and
commerce, which is why we are making our own investment in this
market. Reliance Group’s deep commitment to
advancing IoT throughout the country makes them an ideal
partner."
Cisco has surpassed more than $1 billion revenues in India,
with growth at more than 20% last year. In a recent article for
Indian news service IANS, Cisco executives said it will launch
advanced data centres and deploy cloud-based security solutions
for governments and enterprises in the country. It has more
than 11,000 employees there.
"Rapid digitisation is helping India grow at a faster pace
than ever before. With the government's key initiatives like
Digital India and Make in India firmly in place now, Cisco sees
a massive growth in the country," Cisco president for Asia
Pacific and Japan Irving Tan told IANS.
"(Data centres) is a huge area of interest for us. The data
centres of the future will have embedded security throughout.
Cisco's strategy is to provide a data centre architecture
that enables customers to 'Analyse, Simplify, Automate, and
Protect' (ASAP) their data."