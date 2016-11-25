UEM group MD joins Axiata board

Izzaddin’s appointment reflects the group’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its board whilst ensuring that there is international exposure and experience at both management and board level. He has over 20 years’ experience of global financial markets and sits on several UEM boards. Prior to joining UEM, he was the chief financial officer and SVP of group finance at energy provider Tenaga Nasional.

“Dato’ Izzaddin’s vast experience in mergers and acquisitions, international ventures as well as inspiring leadership will greatly contribute to taking Axiata to our next phase of transformation and growth,” said Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, Axiata’s president and group chief executive officer.

“His achievements at UEM Group and his previous roles are invaluable to realise Axiata’s vision of becoming a Digital Company. I am pleased to welcome him to the Board and look forward to his collaboration and contribution to the Group.”

Axiata’s chairman, Tan Sri Azman Hj. Mokhtar, added: “The Axiata Board is committed to ensure the composition of its members are continuously being strengthened. As a proven Malaysian corporate figure, Dato’ Izzaddin also brings with him years of exemplary experience in the global financial markets and strong corporate leadership - the latest being at the UEM Group. Post the graduation of the GLC Transformation Programme in 2015, we are more open to the international practice of CEOs sitting on other Boards and in this regard my fellow Board members and I are pleased to welcome him to the fold.”

The news comes as Axiata reports revenues of MYR 5.5 billion for the Q3 2016, a 2.8% increase from the previous quarter, which the group credits to the operational performance of Ncell, Dialog and Robi.

“Our group-wide cost optimisation plans will further help to improve profitability,” Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said in a statement on the results.

“In South Asia, barring regulatory changes, we expect our operating companies to continue the momentum of excellent performance. We also see our investments in the transformation of Axiata into a digital company taking shape and beginning to bear results,” he said. GTB