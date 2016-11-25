Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Oi keen to merge with Sky Brasil
25 November 2016
Debt-ridden Brazilian operator Oi is reportedly set for a board meeting in December to discuss merger talks with Sky Brasil
O Globo reports an unnamed
source told the media outlet that Oi intends to pursue the
merger talks in parallel to the operator’s debt
restructuring next month, which were submitted in September and
attracted strong criticism.
"The union of Oi with Sky is on the agenda. Oi's solution in
the medium and long term is consolidation," O Globo
cited its source.
The reports state that the two parties previously entered
into discussions last year under the supervision of Brazilian
bank BTG Pactual, but negotiations failed to progress.
In June 2016, Oi filed for the largest bankruptcy request in
Brazilian history after failing to reach an agreement with
creditors. Oi and six of its subsidiaries have debts of
65.4 billion reais ($19.26 billion), according to a filing
at the time. A month later, the US Bankruptcy Court gave the
mobile operator protection against creditors while the company
tries to restructure. These negotiations are ongoing.
In September, Valor Economico reported that America
Movil may be keen on working with Oi. In the same month, Flavio Nicolay Guimarães, chief
financial officer of Brazil's Oi, resigned from his post amid
the fixed-line carrier's bankruptcy.
