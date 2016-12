French group Altice plans to increase its annual investment on infrastructure in its Dominican Republic operation by 20%, the company has told local media.



Altice, which bought the operation from Orange three years ago for $1.4 billion, will spend $435 million a year, CEO Martin Roos told the president of the Dominican Republic.



Roos told the Dominican Today newspaper that Altice had been increasing its investment by 20% a year since acquiring the operation and would continue to do so. "We have grown and increased our position in the country," Roos said, according to the newspaper.



The move seems to forecast more spending than suggested in February, when Altice was expected to increase spending in the country by 1.6%. Altice is the second biggest operator in the Dominican Republic, behind Claro.