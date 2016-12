Ericsson has been selected by Claro Colombia for an OSS/BSS transformation that is expected to drive faster service rollout, streamline end-to-end business processes, and improve the customer experience for more than 27 million subscribers.

Claro Colombia, which is a fully-owned subsidiary of América Móvil, will deploy a range of Ericsson solutions to replace its legacy OSS/BSS architecture, with Ericsson serving as prime integrator.

The deployment of Ericsson OSS/BSS solutions is part of a multi-vendor project, and will enable Claro Colombia to optimise and automate back-office functions - such as rating and billing.

For customers, the transformation will support self-care options and aim to improve user experiences. Claro Colombia will be able to provide quicker and more agile services to its 27 million subscribers in the country, and take the next step toward becoming a digital operator.

Carlos Zenteno, president of Claro Colombia, said: "Our priority is to offer the best experience for our customers and Ericsson will be an important ally in our digital transformation projects. We have high expectations on Ericsson's abilities and experience in integrating the elements that will help us to simplify our processes and improve our execution."

Nicolas Brancoli, vice president, Latin America and Caribbean, Ericsson, said: "We have been working for more than a year to show the main benefits of this enormous transformation project. We have the portfolio and experts to enable Claro Colombia to succeed in their digital strategy."

The deal includes Ericsson Charging and Billing in One, Ericsson Multiservice Delivery Platform and Ericsson Telecom CRM, with Ericsson serving as the prime integrator.