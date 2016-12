The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has approved a Huawei proposal to determine the energy efficiency of mobile base stations.



Huawei’s proposal has been officially installed as an official standard by ITU-T, the standards division of the ITU.



"The standard will provide telecom and tower operators with a sound basis for selecting highly efficiently integrated solutions for their sites, enable operators to better evaluate the energy efficiency of their existing networks, formulate more effective energy efficiency improvement plans, and carry out energy conservation and emission reduction," said Huawei.



Huawei’s proposition compares the energy supplied to equipment from different sources with the energy consumed by the equipment. It will "better suit telecom and tower operators’ construction and maintenance management organisations, and facilitate scientific quantified management," said the company.