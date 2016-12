Zain has named telecoms veteran Peter Kaliaropoulos as CEO of its Saudi Arabia unit, replacing Hassan Kabbani, who has stepped down for personal reasons.

Kaliaropoulos was previously general manager of Touch Lebanon, the telecoms unit managed by Zain on behalf of the Lebanon Telecoms Ministry. He left that role in June, taking on an advisory role to vice chairman of the Zain Group Bader Al Kharafi.

Kaliaropoulos has held a number of senior roles in the telecoms industry. He spent 11 months as COO of Ooredoo in Kuwait, having joined from Batelco, where he was group CEO for eight years. He has also held positions with BT and Optus in a career spanning more than two decades in the industry.

Zain group CEO Scott Gegenheimer said: "With Peter Kaliaropoulos’s vast and impressive experience in technology and management over the past 30 years, and the compelling support of Zain Group’s resources in all facets of the business, we are confident that he will build on the solid foundations laid by his predecessor and will bring new innovation and take full advantage of the digital growth opportunities in the Kingdom."

The board also took the opportunity to thank Kabbani for his leadership of the Saudi unit. He will be replaced from 1 January 2017, having stepped down for personal reasons after three years at the helm.

"I would also like to express my profound gratitude to Hassan Kabbani’s efforts in the successful transformation of Zain Saudi Arabia over the past three years, fulfilling the mission that was set when he joined," Gegenheimer added.