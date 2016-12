Orange has expanded an agreement with Intelsat to use its satellite solutions to bring 3G services to customers in Cameroon.

The French operator currently provides 2G services in the African country using Intelsat’s satellite infrastructure, but has now bolstered an existing partnership to include 3G services.

Orange will now use C-band solutions from the Intelsat 22 satellite to optimise its network and expand its geographic footprint to remote areas of Cameroon.

"Intelsat has been instrumental in our efforts to expand 2G and 3G connectivity throughout Cameroon," said Orange west and central Africa regional director Bénédicte David.

"As demand for connectivity grows beyond city centres, communities need faster, more reliable broadband connectivity to support business growth as well as critical healthcare and educational services. With our enhanced infrastructure, we will be able to offer upgraded, differentiated services to our customers, expand our subscriber base and extend our geographic reach to the benefit of those located in less densely populated areas of the country."

In August, Intelsat announced a new broadband satellite, Intelsat 33e, which will provide digital services to mobile and fixed operators in Africa.

It has also partnered with AfricaOnline to provide a managed broadband service in sub-Saharan Africa.

"As part of our ongoing relationship with Orange, we understood that deploying 3G services was a critical component of its business plan," said Brian Jakins, Intelsat’s VP, Africa. "We assessed their network and developed an extension strategy that addressed their performance and business model requirements, providing the additional coverage and throughput they needed to meet their customers’ demands.

"Using our expertise, Intelsat’s goal is to ensure that our customers are always getting the maximum performance from their network and delivering an exceptional experience to their end users."