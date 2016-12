Malaysia’s Axiata is expanding its work with DigitalRoute to help the integration of its Bangladesh operation with Airtel Bangladesh.



Axiata’s Robi unit has been working with DigitalRoute since 2013 to modernise its BSS and to improve customer experience and functions such as roaming, interconnection, network management and fraud management.



AKM Morshed, CTO of Robi said: "We have worked successfully with DigitalRoute for over two years now, benefiting from both the performance of MediationZone and our strong relationship with the company. The product’s inherent flexibility and proven performance will enable us to integrate the Airtel business quickly."



The Bangladesh government approved the merger of Airtel and Axiata’s operations in the country in August and the merger went ahead in November.



"It is always rewarding to extend the relationship with an existing customer," said Johan Bergh, CEO of DigitalRoute. "This deployment addresses an increasingly common and vital business need, quickly securing business and revenue streams in the wake of an acquisition."