Cisco has announced that it has won the contract from Colt Technology Services to upgrade its European and Asian network to 100Gbps.



Colt revealed its plans in November to invest in its core infrastructure to enable critical business connectivity by building out a multi-terabit optical backbone and next generation packet network optimised for 100Gbps connectivity.



Now Colt and Cisco say they will be working together on the upgrade in order to deliver high-performance connectivity for cloud-scale, business-critical applications to its enterprise, carrier and web-centric customers.



Rajiv Datta, CTO of Colt, said: "Our investment in Cisco not only delivers 100Gbps connectivity; we are able to automate the provision of services to meet the exacting demands of our customers and enable businesses of all sizes to future-proof their connectivity."



The Cisco-built network uses end-to-end segment routing technology, an enhancement to IP MPLS, to simplify and automate network operation and significantly reduce operating costs. "With the quality, speed, capacity and flexibility to meet application-specific service quality requirements, Colt customers will benefit from an infrastructure designed for enabling digital businesses," said Colt.



"We are focused on providing customers with world-class, high-bandwidth connectivity services," said Datta.



Colt’s current network infrastructure delivers connectivity to more than 680 data centres around the globe, with more than 24,000 on-net buildings.



Cedrik Neike, senior vice president in Cisco’s global service provider unit, said: "We are bringing key cloud-scale networking technologies and platforms we developed with the web providers to the whole service provider industry."



He added: "Colt is making a market-defining move to deliver the high bandwidth and customer experience that defines the network of the future."