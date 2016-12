The Telekom Austria Group has made its second fixed-line acquisition in eastern Europe in under two weeks.



The company is buying a controlling stake in Croatian operator Metronet Telekomunikacije via its local mobile subsidiary Vipnet.



"The acquisition of Metronet strengthens the group’s Croatian business, where it has been offering convergent services since 2011," said Alejandro Plater, the group’s CEO and COO.



The purchase – for an undisclosed price – comes only days after Telekom Austria announced that it was buying Belarus fixed-line operator Atlant Telecom and its cable TV subsidiary TeleSet. That deal was designed to turn its Belarusian mobile subsidiary Velcom into a converged operator.



Metronet provides fixed business services in Croatia, offering data, voice, managed IT and cloud services to about 4,300 corporate customers, which generated approximately 90% of total revenues in 2015.



The company is present in 66 cities, said Telekom Austria, and generated revenues of €28 million in 2015 and EBITDA of €12 million.



These two deals are the first purchases Telekom Austria has made since 2011, when it ceased a long programme of buying eastern European mobile and converged operators. Mexican operator América Móvil is the controlling shareholder in Telekom Austria, having first taken a stake four years ago.