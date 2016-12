Vodafone India and Airtel have both announced new packages aimed at countering the threat of Reliance Jio’s latest free call and data offer.

Last week, Jio announced plans to extend a deal that includes free data and voice services for new and existing customers until 31 March 2017.

Airtel has responded by announcing a new package that includes unlimited voice calls and additional 4G data for prepaid customers. Subscribers on the Rs 345 ($5.12) recharge plan will be able to make unlimited calls to any network, and get 1GB of 4G data for 28 days, while those on the Rs 145 ($2.15) plan will get 300MB of data and unlimited calls.

Vodafone has also responded to Reliance offer by doubling the amount of 4G data for customers on plans above Rs 255 ($3.78).

"All Vodafone 4G pre-paid customers can now avail 'Double Data’ benefits on existing market packs and will enable Vodafone customers to enjoy an enhanced mobile internet experience. This offer is applicable on all 4G market packs starting from Rs 255," the operator said in a statement.