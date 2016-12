Orange has ditched the Méditel brand in Morocco in favour of its own global branding.

Orange first bought a 40% stake in Méditel for €640 million in 2010 and increased this to 49% last year. In June 2015 it became the first operator to launch 4G services in Morocco.

The new Orange in Morocco has a 14.2 million mobile base and contributes €500 million revenue to Orange Group, around 10% of the MEA region’s total, Orange said. It also owns a fibre network of more than 5,400km and has more than 4,000 radio sites, covering more than 99% of the country’s population with 2G and 3G.

Yves Gauthier, CEO of Orange Maroc, added: "Our customers’ uses are evolving. Today, the Moroccan market is at a decisive turning point, and the challenge for us is to support the country’s digital development. Our goal is to continue the excellent work already accomplished in this field in recent years and to make Orange a standard-bearer for the telecoms market in Morocco."

Orange chairman and CEO Stéphane Richard added: ""Our goal is to offer fixed and mobile digital services under a single brand, Orange, and to strengthen our position in Africa and the Middle East. We are delighted that Méditel is becoming Orange at a time when the Moroccan market is firmly turning toward digitisation.

"From today, the Orange brand serves over 55 million Arab-speaking customers across this region, which will strengthen our leadership and help us continue to invest in providing exceptional quality of service, and a unique and incomparable experience to Orange customers in this strategically important region for our group."