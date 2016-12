Three UK CMO Tom Malleschitz has been promoted to a newly created role with parent-company CK Hutchison overseeing digital services for Three globally.

Malleschitz will become chief digital officer, although he will continue to operate out of London and will still work as Three UK's chief digital officer as well.

During his five years as CMO, Malleschitz oversaw a number of campaigns, including the move away from Three positioning itself as a cheaper alternative to EE, Vodafone and O2, to an operator offering value-added services, such as its Feel at Home roaming bundle. He also launched Three’s recent #Makeitright marketing campaign.

For the last year, he has been in charge of Three’s ad-blocking partnership with Israeli firm Shine.

The partnership sees Three offering its customers ad-filtering services at a network level, based on an acceptable ads model. It is currently being tested by both Three UK and Three Italy.

Three said the new role would give Malleschitz the "opportunity to strengthen and grow digital products and services for the company".

Three UK said it would looks to recruit a new CMO in the New Year, but his responsibilities will be overseen by director of brand and communications Lianne Norry and director of strategy and insights Marsha Lenihan.