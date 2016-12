Vodafone has partnered with Nokia to trial cloud-based radio access network (RAN) technology for macro networks in tests aimed at enabling a smooth transition from 4G to 5G networks.

Vodafone trialled Nokia’s Cloud RAN platform at its testing facility in Italy to evaluate the performance of centralised 5G-ready architecture in the latest lab tests between the two companies.

It measured peak data rates, download and upload speeds, and overall performance in a range o scenarios, using a macro network with high power cellular base stations.

The results showed that the Nokia Cloud RAN hit all of Vodafone’s KPI’s for throughput, capacity, and resiliency.

Technology included in the trial was the Nokia AirScale Cloud Base Station Server, which is a virtual base station running LTE technology; and the Nokia AirFrame Data Center platform.

Roberto Loiola, Nokia’s head of Vodafone global customer business team, said. "Our Cloud RAN technology can help operators optimize network performance even as they cope with the increasing demands being placed upon them.

"This trial with Vodafone builds on this promise, enabling Nokia to apply its longstanding working relationship with them to explore how we can enable the smooth and efficient transition from 4G to 5G."

Nokia has already carried out numerous 5G tests with Vodafone, including a trial in Australia that realised throughput speeds of up to 5Gbps.

The operator has also partnered with Huawei to carry out tests of core 5G technologies, including the first Massive MIMO deployment in Europe.

Santiago Tenorio, head of betworks, Vodafone Group, said: "Working with Nokia on this trial we have seen how the application of Cloud RAN architecture can help the network react to changing demands quickly. It speeds up the delivery of services and will help with the transition to 5G."