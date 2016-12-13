EC and EIB announce €500m broadband fund

The European Commission (EC) and the European Investment
Bank (EIB) have launched a €500 million investment fund
aimed at improving broadband infrastructure across the EU.
The money pot, called the Connecting Europe Broadband Fund,
will target areas currently lacking in high capacity
infrastructure between 2017 and 2021.
So far, German development bank KfW Bankengruppe,
Italy’s Cass Depositi e Prestiti, and French
institution Caisee de depots et consignations, have all agreed
to invest, along with the EC itself which will put forward
€100 million from the Connected Europe Facility.
The fund is expected to hit at least the €500 million
mark during the first funding round, before investments can
start being made from the fund.
The Fund will focus on between seven and 12 projects,
investing between €1 million and €30 million in each
between 2017 and 2021. The CEBF will be managed by Cube
Infrastructure Managers, who will identify the projects.
The Commission said the CEBF is expected to unlock more than
€1 billion for investment in broadband deployment across
Europe, to the benefit of more than 20 countries by 2021.
Günther H. Oettinger, commissioner for digital economy
and society, said: "I am grateful to our financial partners for
the establishment of this broadband Fund.
"It is an important development for smart and efficient
funding of broadband projects, especially in underserved areas,
in line with the spirit and the letter of the Investment Plan.
It is a great step towards a European Gigabit Society for
all."
In July, the
European Union laid out plans to connect every citizen in
Europe with at least 100Mbps broadband speeds by 2025.
The amount the EC will invest will depend on the size of the
project. For example, projects that are €150 million or
less will be eligible for investments between €1 million
and €30 million.
"High-speed internet is fundamental to the success and
development of businesses," said EIB president Werner Hoyer.
"Until today, smaller-scale broadband projects did not have
easy access to funding and EU financial instruments did not
exist.
"Consequently, projects in less populated or rural areas,
where purely private-led initiatives may not see the economic
benefits of deploying broadband networks, were difficult to
implement. The new fund will help bridge this market gap, and
I am glad that the EU Bank is part of this joint initiative."