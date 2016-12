Telekom Austria Group M2M and the Austrian subsidiary of the Telekom Austria Group, A1, are rolling out smart electricity meters in the city of Graz.

Within the next four years, the A1 Field Service Team will replace 187,000 electricity meters in the city of Graz with smart meters on behalf of Stromnetz Graz GmbH & Co KG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energie Graz.

As well as the replacement of the current electricity meters, A1 will also organisethe entire man power planning, some of the material logistics and the customer project management. The switch to smart meters involves installing three-phase and alternating current meters, plug-in terminals and small terminal boxes. The project began in November 2016 and the actual rollout will take place from mid-2017 to the end of 2020.

"We are very proud to have achieved a further milestone in the rollout of smart meters in Austria. Our field service team, the biggest technical customer service organisation in Austria, will complete the switch to smart meters quickly and efficiently with its know-how and expertise," said Martin Stiedl, Director Field Service, A1.

"We can provide these services throughout Austria", said Bernd Liebscher, managing director at the Smart Metering Competence Centre Telekom Austria Group M2M, commenting on the partnership.

Following the first area-wide smart meter rollout in Austria - in compliance with the current legal framework - in Ybbs an der Donau in cooperation with Wüsterstrom and the deployment of the "Österreich Zähler" for Netz Burgenland, the collaboration with the city of Graz is another step for Telekom Austria Group’s smart metering activities.