Ericsson opens hyperscale ICT Center in Quebec

Ericsson has opened its Global Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Center in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec. The site, which covers 20,000 square metres, is the third Ericsson Global ICT Center to be inaugurated intgernationally. It follows the opening of the Global ICT Centers in Linköping, Sweden in September 2014, and Rosersberg, Sweden in January 2016.

The Global ICT Centers allow Ericsson to emulate an operator's mobile network and to test new solutions as if they were running on a live network. Shortly, Ericsson's customers will be able to connect remotely for interoperability testing, trials, early access and innovation on new offerings from any location.

The Global ICT Centers are powered by Ericsson's cloud solutions and will host a substantial part of the company's product portfolio. The Global ICT Centers will use the Ericsson Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000, which provides significant cost savings.

Ericsson hopes to be able to shorten innovation cycles and increase global collaboration while also reducing R&D costs. Currently, the company's test environments are spread across more than 50 locations worldwide. In addition to the consolidation of physical facilities, the Ericsson cloud portfolio is being utilized to transform IT from a static supply function to a dynamic, economically driven function.

Ericsson's Global ICT Centers are an important step toward achieving the company's sustainability goals. Ericsson estimates, when all three Global ICT Centers are in operation, they will result in a 40% reduction in energy usage compared to the 2012 test lab energy baseline.

Martin Johansson, Head of Engineering IT and Test Environments, Ericsson, saiiid: "With the opening of our third Global ICT Center today in Vaudreuil-Dorion, joining the first two in Linkoping and Rosersberg in Sweden, Ericsson is now in a unique position to deliver our technology expertise to customers across the world faster than ever before.