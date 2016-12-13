Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Ericsson opens hyperscale ICT Center in Quebec
13 December 2016
Ericsson has opened its Global Information and Communication
Technology (ICT) Center in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Quebec. The site,
which covers 20,000 square metres, is the third Ericsson Global
ICT Center to be inaugurated intgernationally. It follows the
opening of the Global ICT Centers in Linköping, Sweden in
September 2014, and Rosersberg, Sweden in January 2016.
The Global ICT Centers allow Ericsson to emulate an
operator's mobile network and to test new solutions as if they
were running on a live network. Shortly, Ericsson's customers
will be able to connect remotely for interoperability testing,
trials, early access and innovation on new offerings from any
location.
The Global ICT Centers are powered by Ericsson's cloud
solutions and will host a substantial part of the company's
product portfolio. The Global ICT Centers will use the Ericsson
Hyperscale Datacenter System 8000, which provides
significant cost savings.
Ericsson hopes to be able to shorten innovation cycles and
increase global collaboration while also reducing R&D
costs. Currently, the company's test environments are spread
across more than 50 locations worldwide. In addition to the
consolidation of physical facilities, the Ericsson cloud
portfolio is being utilized to transform IT from a static
supply function to a dynamic, economically driven function.
Ericsson's Global ICT Centers are an important step toward
achieving the company's sustainability goals. Ericsson
estimates, when all three Global ICT Centers are in operation,
they will result in a 40% reduction in energy usage compared to
the 2012 test lab energy baseline.
Martin Johansson, Head of Engineering IT and Test
Environments, Ericsson, saiiid: "With the opening of our third
Global ICT Center today in Vaudreuil-Dorion, joining the first
two in Linkoping and Rosersberg in Sweden, Ericsson is now in a
unique position to deliver our technology expertise to
customers across the world faster than ever before.
