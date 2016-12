Apple has held talks over signing up to SoftBank’s $100 billion tech fund, according to reports.

The US smartphone maker is reportedly eyeing a $1 billion investment in the fund, which was announced in October and will be one of the world’s largest tech investment funds, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The WSJ cites unnamed sources who said talks had taken place between the Japanese company, which owns a mobile arm in Japan along with US operator Sprint, although nothing had been finalised.

Apple is the world’s most valuable tech company, with a market capitalisation of around $600 billion, with a large pool for investments.

SoftBank is aiming to launch the SoftBank Vision Fund in 2017, according to CEO Masayoshi Son, and will invest up to $50 billion in the US following a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump last month.

After a meeting between Son and Trump, the latter claimed credit for the investment announcement, saying: "Masa said he would never do this had we (Trump) not won the election!"

The fund will focus on emerging technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and M2M.