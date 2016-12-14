Britain's 4G watchdog warns operators

Britain’s 4G mobile phone coverage cannot
match that of such world-beating countries such as…
Albania, Panama, Peru and er, Romania, where users crossing a
canal or trekking through the mountains can connect in less
than half the time it takes a UK citizen, a government
infrastructure watchdog has found.
The National Infrastructure Commission said today that the
UK is being held back by pitiable mobile phone connectivity, as
it called for an end to "digital deserts" in places that should
have adequate signals such as rail routes, roads and city
centres.
Countries including the US and Japan already have data
volumes four to five higher than the UK, the report found.
Chaired by Andrew Adonis, the crossbench peer and former
Labour minister, the commission said the government has to now
make sure that the next generation of 5G spectrum is not as
ramshakle as the shambles which is 4G.
"Britain is 54th in the world for 4G coverage, and the
typical user can only access 4G barely half the time," Adonis
said. "Our 4G network is worse than Romania and Albania, Panama
and Peru. Our roads and railways can feel like digital deserts
and even our city centres are plagued by not spots where
connectivity is impossible.
"That isn’t just frustrating, it is
increasingly holding British business back as more and more of
our economy requires a connected workforce."
In a list of recommendations, it argued there should be a
new dedicated cabinet minister in charge of the
UK’s digital future, ensuring mobile connectivity
is competitive with the rest of the world.
Responding to the report Marc Waters, managing director of
Hewlett Packard Enterprise for the UK and Ireland, said: "We
welcome today's report and the emphasis placed on the
importance of securing the UK’s readiness for 5G.
Technology is evolving rapidly and is disrupting every
industry. With workforces increasingly becoming more mobile and
more and more devices being connected, it's essential that we
have a robust networking infrastructure that can cope with the
demands placed on it. A strong infrastructure will also put the
U.K in a good position to successfully navigate the industrial
revolution 4.0."
Konstantinos Stavropoulos, technical marketing lead at
Amdocs said: "Although the accuracy of
this study and the low UK ranking are open to debate, few would
argue against the need to improve 4G availability across the
country. This is important for mobile users today and shortly,
but also as 4G is expected to coexist with 5G for many years
after 5G is launched.
"5G promises to change the way we live and to impact the
economy through transforming a variety of industries: from
transport, logistics, manufacturing and automotive to health,
energy, media and entertainment. While 5G is not an end in
itself and its rollout must be business case driven, the
success of 5G will require a different approach compared with
previous mobile network deployments. Governments, including the
UK government, will play a key role in the 5G success."